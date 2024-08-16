Press Releases>Medical & Health>Healthcare Management>ITILITE>

ITILITE Simplifies Credit Card Authorization

Claymont, DE, August 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- ITILITE is pleased to announce the launch of a new feature designed to simplify the process of credit card authorization for hotel payments, addressing a long-standing challenge for travel managers and corporate travelers alike. This innovative solution streamlines the often cumbersome "pay later" hotel booking process, where companies that prefer to use a central corporate card must navigate the outdated and time-consuming steps of credit card authorization.

With this new feature, ITILITE users can manage all aspects of their travel on a single platform—from booking flights, hotels, and car rentals to handling payments and authorizations. This eliminates the need for third-party vendors and ensures that travelers experience a seamless journey from start to finish.

One of the most significant benefits of this enhancement is that it allows credit card authorizations to reach hotels before the traveler, ensuring a smooth check-in process and eliminating out-of-pocket expenses. Moreover, by using one-time virtual cards and flagging suspicious transactions, companies can minimize fraud and protect their financial interests.

This new capability reinforces ITILITE’s commitment to providing a comprehensive and user-friendly travel management platform, enabling travel managers to focus on more strategic tasks while enhancing the overall travel experience for employees.
