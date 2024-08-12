Author James P. Choca’s New Book, "Guatáo," Explores the Complexities of Brotherhood, National Identity, and the Strained Relationship Between Two Nations
Recent release “Guatáo” from Page Publishing author James P. Choca is a fascinating tale that centers around two siblings navigating their differences amidst the backdrop of political tension between Cuba and the United States. Through vivid storytelling and rich character development, Choca offers readers a compelling exploration of family, love, and the enduring bonds that transcend borders.
New York, NY, August 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- James P. Choca, who holds a master’s degree in fine arts from Roosevelt University and worked as a professor and practitioner of clinical psychology, has completed his new book, “Guatáo”: a poignant story of familial reconciliation and national identity that follows two Cuban-born brothers who, after being apart for years, find themselves reunited and must navigate through their differing opinions in order to repair their complicated relationship.
“The title ‘Guatáo’ comes from a Cuban expression, ‘It ended like the feast at Guatáo,’ meaning that it did not end up well,” writes Choca. “This book is the fictional account of two strained brothers who try to reestablish their affectional childhood ties in the country of their birth. The contrasts explored include the political differences between Cuba and the United States, the lifestyles of the two brothers, the obstacles they were facing in their own lives, their romantic involvements, and their financial situations. The story is a metaphor for the strained relationship between the two countries—countries that, because of their geographic closeness and cultural similarities, should have been best friends but have seldom been.”
Published by Page Publishing, James P. Choca’s riveting tale was inspired by the real-life event in which the author retired to Havana and was reunited with his cousin after having not seen him for forty-five years, sparking the idea of writing a fictional account of this moment but with two brothers. With its compelling narrative and thought-provoking themes, “Guatáo” is a powerful testament to the enduring bonds of family and the universal quest for reconciliation and understanding and offers readers a timely reflection on the ties that bind us together as individuals and as nations.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Guatáo” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation.
