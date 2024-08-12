Author Lisa Wilson’s New Book, "Worth: Discover Your Worth," is a Compelling Tale That Shares the Author’s Personal Story of Transformation of Faith and Purpose
Recent release “Worth: Discover Your Worth” from Covenant Books author Lisa Wilson chronicles the author’s profound spiritual journey as she faces life’s countless trials with the help of her faith, sharing a message of hope and empowerment to inspire readers to answer God’s call for them as she once did.
Savannah, TN, August 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Lisa Wilson, a proud mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, as well as a loving wife of more than thirty years, has completed her new book, “Worth: Discover Your Worth”: a deeply personal and spiritually enlightening memoir that follows the author as she shares her experiences in overcoming life’s difficult moments through God’s guiding grace.
Upon becoming a grandmother, author Lisa Wilson opened her home as a licensed Christian day care for almost twenty years, in which she served fifty-five families. The author has also spent over three decades actively involved in leadership at her church. In her spare time, Lisa enjoys traveling the United States in her motorhome when not relaxing at her property on the Tennessee River.
“One beautiful June morning during our Sunday service, God made it crystal clear that we were to leave Illinois to a land He would show us. Not knowing where or even why we were being sent, the journey that brought about this book began. For six months to the day, we watched while God made all of the impossible become possible as He set us up on a peaceful property in Tennessee. Knowing that God brought us there for a purpose, I asked the question why. That was when He began to speak to my heart about those who are in physical danger and emotionally distraught as I had once been,” writes Wilson.
“All the sorrow and sadness came back to me like a flood. He told me that people were drowning in despair for lack of hope and that He was asking me to expose lies of worthlessness to His truth. It was time to tell the story of the first half of my life.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Lisa Wilson’s new book is inspired by the author’s lifelong passion of helping others believe, through faith in God’s Word, that no one is able to determine the truth of another’s worth but God. Through Wilson's eloquent prose and heartfelt revelations, “Worth: Discover Your Worth” offers a message of transformation and divine guidance and will inspire readers to embark on their own journey of self-discovery and spiritual renewal.
Readers can purchase “Worth: Discover Your Worth” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
