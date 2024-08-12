Author Aileen Foster’s New Book, "A Time to Go," is a Powerful Memoir Revealing the Author’s Journey of Courage and Self-Discovery in the Face of Adversity

Recent release “A Time to Go” from Covenant Books author Aileen Foster shares the author’s deeply personal story of navigating a troubled marriage and the difficult decision to leave for the sake of her children and herself. Through confronting the harsh realities of a controlling relationship and choosing to break free, Foster offers readers a poignant exploration of resilience and empowerment.