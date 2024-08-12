Author Aileen Foster’s New Book, "A Time to Go," is a Powerful Memoir Revealing the Author’s Journey of Courage and Self-Discovery in the Face of Adversity
Recent release “A Time to Go” from Covenant Books author Aileen Foster shares the author’s deeply personal story of navigating a troubled marriage and the difficult decision to leave for the sake of her children and herself. Through confronting the harsh realities of a controlling relationship and choosing to break free, Foster offers readers a poignant exploration of resilience and empowerment.
New York, NY, August 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Aileen Foster, who lives in Missouri with her husband and enjoys spending time with her children, grandchildren, and new great-granddaughter, as well as traveling, crocheting, sewing, and cooking, has completed her new book, “A Time to Go”: a poignant memoir that chronicles the author’s transformative journey from a young woman’s dream of a perfect family life to confronting the harsh realities of a controlling and jealous marriage, revealing the struggles she faced and the courageous decision she made to change her life for the better.
“I hope my story will help you if you are suffering the way I have for so many years,” writes Foster. “Stand up for yourself, and make the move that you know is right for you so you can make your life better. I remember there were signs I should have seen, but I refused to acknowledge them. This is my story as I remember it. I have always had this need to write about what happened all those years ago in the hope that whoever reads this will say, ‘I can make my life better and not live in a relationship that hurts.’
“Life is short. I hope my story might give someone who is hurting as much as I was the strength to move forward and make a better life for themselves. Do not waste years of your life in a painful relationship, hoping it will get better. No matter how hard it is out there on your own, it is always better than living in fear of what will happen if you stay.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Aileen Foster’s new book is a thought-provoking reminder of the importance of recognizing one’s worth and taking bold steps to ensure a safer and more fulfilling future. With raw honesty and emotional depth, Foster’s memoir offers a powerful message of self-empowerment and resilience, making it a deeply moving and inspirational story of overcoming adversity with courage and perseverance.
Readers can purchase “A Time to Go” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
