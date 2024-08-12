Author John R. Simpson, Sr.’s New Book, "Just My Story: A Slave of Destiny," is a Captivating Memoir Chronicling the Author’s Life Journey of Trials and Triumphs

Recent release “Just My Story: A Slave of Destiny” from Newman Springs Publishing author John R. Simpson, Sr. is a poignant memoir that documents the author’s journey from humble beginnings in Selma, Alabama, to a fulfilling life spanning two careers. Simpson's narrative captures his determination, reflections, and a legacy for future generations.