Author John R. Simpson, Sr.’s New Book, "Just My Story: A Slave of Destiny," is a Captivating Memoir Chronicling the Author’s Life Journey of Trials and Triumphs
Recent release “Just My Story: A Slave of Destiny” from Newman Springs Publishing author John R. Simpson, Sr. is a poignant memoir that documents the author’s journey from humble beginnings in Selma, Alabama, to a fulfilling life spanning two careers. Simpson's narrative captures his determination, reflections, and a legacy for future generations.
San Antonio, TX, August 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- John R. Simpson, Sr., a veteran of the US Air Force, has completed his new book, “Just My Story: A Slave of Destiny”: a heartfelt reflection on his remarkable life journey from Selma, Alabama, to a fulfilling retirement after nearly fifty years of dedicated work across two distinct careers.
Raised in Selma, Alabama, during the turbulent times of the Civil Rights Movement, author John R. Simpson, Sr. volunteered for the US Air Force in the midst of the Vietnam conflict. Subsequent to serving his country for twenty years, he retired from the military and enrolled in college to complete his education. The author graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science from Southwest Texas State University (currently Texas State University). He would continue his education and receive a master’s degree in mid-management administration from Texas A&M, Kingsville. He taught all areas of social studies and eventually became a middle school and high school principal. After serving as Education Director for several at-risk campuses for the San Antonio Independent School District, he retired in 2014 with over twenty years as an educator.
“Having worked for almost fifty years of my life and ultimately retiring from two separate careers, I found myself sitting at home, obsessed with the question, what do I do now?” writes Simpson, Sr.
“I watched numerous daily programs on TV. I knew I had to do something or risk the chance of just fading away. During these thought processes, I wondered back over my life, day in and day out. For some reason, I found it difficult to believe that I had accomplished so much in my life yet so little. I knew there was more to come.
“After stumbling upon some memories, which I thought were long forgotten, I just knew I had to put those thoughts to paper before they were forgotten again. Thus began three years of writing my life story, so much so that some publishers recommended I write two books. The motivation to write my life story was also a desire to leave my two children, five grandchildren, and now five great-grandchildren some semblance of not only my life story but that of our immediate ancestors. This book is my legacy in my own words, the way I saw it, for them and others who may be interested in the story of a little boy from Selma, Alabama.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, John R. Simpson, Sr.’s riveting tale is a testament of the author’s resilience and determination, as well as the power of storytelling to bridge generations. With sincerity and introspection, Simpson shares his story to offer readers a glimpse into the transformative moments that defined his path, revealing the values instilled in him by his upbringing and the unwavering support of his family.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Just My Story: A Slave of Destiny” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
