Author Rhonda Jerrett’s New Book, "Little Rose," is the Story of a Little Girl from Syracuse and Her Journey of Overcoming Hardship to Find Joy in Life
Recent release “Little Rose” from Newman Springs Publishing author Rhonda Jerrett follows Rose West and her story from abuse victim to survivor and eventually happiness.
Cicero, NY, August 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Rhonda Jerrett has completed her new book, “Little Rose”: a harrowing story that begins with the start of Rose West’s life, a girl from Syracuse, New York, who at a very young age underwent many traumas from sexual assault, being beaten and even hit by a car, but none of these things stopped her from trying to see the beautiful things in life and seeking happiness.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Rhonda Jerrett’s potent tale details how Rose West never let the horrible experiences define her, and continuing to dream and follow those dreams to motivate and keep her hope so that she could continue forward to live a very rich and full life.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Little Rose” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
