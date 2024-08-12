An'Fearen "DA MACK"’s New Book, “Ant Dog's Street Tales,” is an Eye-Opening Series of Short Stories Exploring What It Means to Live a Life Caught in the Streets
New York, NY, August 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author An'Fearen "DA MACK," who uses writing as a form of therapy, has completed his most recent book, “Ant Dog's Street Tales”: a collection of short stories inspired by the author’s own experiences as to what it means being a young black man stuck in the streets.
Born in the small town of Greenwood, Mississippi, author An’Fearen “DA MACK” was raised in a single-parent home, and his mother worked three jobs to ensure he and his brother received an education for a chance at a better life. At the age of nineteen, Anthony moved to Memphis, Tennessee and married Earicia Campbell, his understanding and supportive wife. He bounced around from job to job until he and his wife started their business.
“‘Ant Dog’s Street Tales’ are short stories of life choices,” writes DA MACK. “It’s about being a leader, being misled, being betrayed, and how easy it is to be caught up in the streets. These stories are about you. These stories are about someone who knows. These stories are about someone that you love. When you live in the streets, you have a street tale. It’s easy for me or you to tell a tale. Because the streets don’t discriminate, it is what it is. The streets will lead you until you learn the streets.”
Published by Fulton Books, An'Fearen "DA MACK"’s book is a poignant look at how anyone can be destroyed by living on the streets and the dark choices that often accompany such a lifestyle. Thought-provoking and emotionally explosive, DA MACK weaves a powerful series that is sure to leave readers spellbound and remain with them long after its shocking conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this eye-opening work can purchase “Ant Dog's Street Tales” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Born in the small town of Greenwood, Mississippi, author An’Fearen “DA MACK” was raised in a single-parent home, and his mother worked three jobs to ensure he and his brother received an education for a chance at a better life. At the age of nineteen, Anthony moved to Memphis, Tennessee and married Earicia Campbell, his understanding and supportive wife. He bounced around from job to job until he and his wife started their business.
“‘Ant Dog’s Street Tales’ are short stories of life choices,” writes DA MACK. “It’s about being a leader, being misled, being betrayed, and how easy it is to be caught up in the streets. These stories are about you. These stories are about someone who knows. These stories are about someone that you love. When you live in the streets, you have a street tale. It’s easy for me or you to tell a tale. Because the streets don’t discriminate, it is what it is. The streets will lead you until you learn the streets.”
Published by Fulton Books, An'Fearen "DA MACK"’s book is a poignant look at how anyone can be destroyed by living on the streets and the dark choices that often accompany such a lifestyle. Thought-provoking and emotionally explosive, DA MACK weaves a powerful series that is sure to leave readers spellbound and remain with them long after its shocking conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this eye-opening work can purchase “Ant Dog's Street Tales” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories