Julia Hallmark’s Newly Released "Once Upon A Mountain" is a Captivating Science-Fiction Voyage
“Once Upon A Mountain” from Christian Faith Publishing author Julia Hallmark is an imaginative and thrilling journey through time and space, exploring themes of faith, family, and the unknown.
Livermore, CA, August 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Once Upon A Mountain”: a captivating sci-fi adventure that transports readers into a world of interdimensional intrigue. “Once Upon A Mountain” is the creation of published author, Julia Hallmark, who lives in Northern California with Scott, her wonderful husband of thirty-three years, and Deborah, her spoiled rotten Lhasa Apso.
Hallmark shares, “What happens when God chooses an unremarkable family to become missionaries to alien civilizations?
“Nine-year-old Jenna and her father, Brian, are hiking on Mount Diablo when they are pulled through interdimensional doorways across time and space and into alien worlds, forcing Lisa, Brian’s wife and Jenna’s mother, to solve the mystery of her vanishing family. In this first book of the four-book series, Jenna finds herself dropped into a world populated by Sasquatch or, as they call themselves, Sasqui. Jenna is the unwanted answer to their desperate prayers. Her presence and that of her God will shake the Sasqui civilization down to its foundations. As she struggles to adapt to her new life among these volatile beings, Jenna will be proof of the proverb 'Be careful what you ask for, you just might get it.'”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Julia Hallmark’s new book plunges readers into a richly imagined universe where faith and adventure collide, setting the stage for an unforgettable series.
Consumers can purchase “Once Upon A Mountain” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Once Upon A Mountain,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
