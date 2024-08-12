Loyce C. Collins’s Newly Released “A Commentary on the Book of James in the New Testament” is an Insightful and Practical Guide for Modern Christian Living
“A Commentary on the Book of James in the New Testament” from Christian Faith Publishing author Loyce C. Collins is a thorough and practical examination of the Book of James, offering readers a verse-by-verse analysis and applicable insights for living out their faith in contemporary times. The book emphasizes the importance of godly behavior, perseverance through trials, and the interplay between faith and works.
Laveen, AZ, August 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “A Commentary on the Book of James in the New Testament,” a detailed and practical exploration of the Book of James, providing readers with a scholarly yet accessible guide to applying biblical principles in today’s world, is the creation of published author, Loyce C. Collins.
Collins shares, “A Commentary on the Book of James in the New Testament is not just your typical Commentary on the Book of James. Because it gives reader a refreshing scholarly, practical, and in-depth look into having godly behavior and obedience to the Word of God in such times like these, in the twenty-first century. James is writing a letter to the early Christian (Jewish Christian) about putting their faith into action. This commentary lets the reader see a verse-to-verse breakdown of the Word of God from the book of James to let it readers know that blessed is the man or woman who perseveres under trials, for they shall receive the crown of life (James 1:12). To those who persevere under trials, every trial we overcome helps us mature as Christians (James 2).
“In this Commentary on the Book of James in the New Testament, I tried to give human applications and illustrations to the reader. After each chapter to let the reader of this commentary—whomever is facing heartaches, trials, setbacks, drug abuse, sex abuse, having financial problems, health problems, mental issues, family and even marriage problems—know that God is the only one that can fix their problem or situation. You have to have faith in Almighty God. He is the only one that can get us out of the mess or situation or fix the circumstances that we face as Christians.
“We know as Christians that the book of James says God is not the author of evil. James says, 'Show me Your Faith and I will show you my Faith by my works' (James 2:18). Work goes hand in hand with faith as we do our part on this Christian journey. God is our helper.
“This Commentary on the Book of James in the New Testament, I hope will inspire you after you have picked it up, read it, and know that you have to do your part, which is to pray and then step out in faith and get off the couch from your comfort zone to do whatever you need to do on your part regarding the circumstance God will help.
“I’m a witness! We serve a prayer-answering God. James 1:4 says, 'But let patience have its perfect work, that you may be perfect and complete, lacking nothing.' And, reader, if you haven’t confessed the Lord Jesus as your Savior, say a prayer of faith today. Say, 'Jesus save me. I believe You died for my sins. Come into my heart today. Amen.'
“Romans 10:9 says that if you confess with your mouth the Lord Jesus and believe in your heart that God raised Him from the dead, you will be saved.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Loyce C. Collins’s new book provides a comprehensive and accessible commentary on the Book of James, designed to guide readers in applying biblical teachings to their daily lives and spiritual growth.
Consumers can purchase “A Commentary on the Book of James in the New Testament” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Commentary on the Book of James in the New Testament,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
