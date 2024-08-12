Loyce C. Collins’s Newly Released “A Commentary on the Book of James in the New Testament” is an Insightful and Practical Guide for Modern Christian Living

“A Commentary on the Book of James in the New Testament” from Christian Faith Publishing author Loyce C. Collins is a thorough and practical examination of the Book of James, offering readers a verse-by-verse analysis and applicable insights for living out their faith in contemporary times. The book emphasizes the importance of godly behavior, perseverance through trials, and the interplay between faith and works.