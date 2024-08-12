Pastor Freddie E. Dixson Sr.’s Newly Released “Why Is There a Universal Hate for God?” is a Thought-Provoking Exploration of Faith and Spiritual Warfare.
“Why Is There a Universal Hate for God?” from Christian Faith Publishing author Pastor Freddie E. Dixson Sr. is an insightful examination of the spiritual battles faced by believers, the influence of Satan, and the enduring love of God for humanity.
Kenner, LA, August 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Why Is There a Universal Hate for God?”: a compelling exploration of spiritual warfare and divine love. “Why Is There a Universal Hate for God?” is the creation of published author, Pastor Freddie E. Dixson Sr., a dedicated husband, father, and grandfather who was born and raised in Louisiana.
Pastor Dixson shares, “Why is there a universal hate for God? As quiet as it is kept, the world in which we live in is being attacked by the enemy called Satan! In 1 Peter 5:8, it says, 'Be sober, be vigilant; because your adversary the devil, as a roaring lion, walketh about, seeking whom he may devour.' Notice that it says 'may devour' and not 'can devour.' Satan is a falling fool who has some strategies, but he can only use those strategies when we’re in the wrong frame of mind. Anytime we are not soberminded, we’re in the position to be captured. What Satan does is he waits until we are drunk with the love of this world, then he attacks.
“But my purpose of writing this book is to let the whole world know and to see that Satan doesn’t have the power or the authority to force us to do or to say anything. He only can suggest. I’m also writing this book to let the people of this world know that the only power Satan has is what we give him. He’s not going to go no further than you carry him. And so God has blessed me to put this important information out into the world to let the people know that God loves us all. It doesn’t matter who you are and what race or creed or nationality or ethics you have. God loves the world so much that He gave His only Son so that we all can be saved.
“Love one another, and work along with each other. John 3:16 explains it all. God loves every person just the way they are, but He loves them too much to leave them the way they are. At the church where I serve, hopefully, this book will require reading for those who are struggling or who are engaged in a spiritual warfare or who allow the world to dictate to them what God says about conforming to this old world. This book will also help Christians not to be conformed to this world but be transformed (Romans 12:1–2).
“I was very inspired by God to write this book, and I’m praying that those who read it and study it also apply it. That it would change their lives and that they would give their lives to Christ. To God be the glory for all the things He has done.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Pastor Freddie E. Dixson Sr.’s new book is an enlightening resource that encourages believers to understand and combat the spiritual challenges posed by Satan, while embracing God’s infinite love and grace.
Consumers can purchase “Why Is There a Universal Hate for God?” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Why Is There a Universal Hate for God?” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
