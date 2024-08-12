William Merrifield’s Newly Released “Thoughts on Revelation: A Companion Edition to Thoughts on Daniel” is an Enlightening Guide to Biblical Prophecy
“Thoughts on Revelation: A Companion Edition to Thoughts on Daniel” from Christian Faith Publishing author William Merrifield is an insightful exploration of biblical prophecy and its relevance to contemporary times. Building upon his extensive background in ministry and scholarship, Merrifield offers readers a comprehensive companion to understanding the intricate symbolism and profound messages of the Book of Revelation.
Columbia, SC, August 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Thoughts on Revelation: A Companion Edition to Thoughts on Daniel”: an indispensable resource for navigating the complexities of biblical prophecy. “Thoughts on Revelation: A Companion Edition to Thoughts on Daniel” is the creation of published author, William Merrifield, a Southern Baptist Deacon, Minister, and a retired Army Chaplain who holds a Master’s of Divinity degree from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, a Master’s of Strategic Studies from the US Army War College, and a Doctor of Ministry from Westminster Presbyterian Theological Seminary. With forty-plus years in the ministry and more than forty years as a chaplain, Bill has made it his practice to maintain his studies concerning the Scriptures. Since retiring, Bill has been working with various churches in Columbia, South Carolina, speaking, preaching, teaching, and conducting funeral honors at the Fort Jackson national cemetery for former military and civilian personnel. He has written seven other books, The Threat from Within, published by Tate Publishing Company, Who Do You Say I Am, Jesus Called the Christ, Sermons on the Mount, Thoughts on Paul, What Every American and Christian Should Know About Islam, The Threat from Within Revisited, and Thoughts on Daniel, published by the Christian Publishing Company. Bill and his wife, Jo Ann, have been blessed with fifty-eight years of marriage and reside in Columbia, South Carolina.
Merrifield shares, “Thoughts on Revelation picks up where Thoughts on Daniel left off. The theme of Revelation can be found in plain sight. 'Look, He is coming with the clouds, and every eye will see Him, even those who pierced Him' (Revelation 1:7). Daniel prophesied of a coming Messiah. John prophesied of the coming of the Lord Jesus Christ. The destruction of Jerusalem and the exile to Babylon was a judgment against Israel. The Great Tribulation will be a judgment against 'all the nations' (Isaiah 34:1–3). I think that I can safely say that there is not a book in the entire Bible that is read less and misunderstood more than the book of Revelation. I don’t know how many Bible studies I have attended on Revelation. Not one of those studies ever made it to culmination. The instructors had the best intentions, but for one reason or another, they did not conclude the matter, leaving the attendees more confused than ever. This is a companion edition to Thoughts on Daniel. If simple rules are followed in reading and studying, the book of Revelation should become clear, logical, and easily understood. So here it is. Handed down from Daniel and illuminated by Jesus and open for those who have 'ears to hear and eyes to see—both are gifts from the Lord' (Proverbs 20:12).”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, William Merrifield’s new book is a must-read for anyone seeking to deepen their understanding of biblical prophecy and its implications for the modern world.
Consumers can purchase “Thoughts on Revelation: A Companion Edition to Thoughts on Daniel” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Thoughts on Revelation: A Companion Edition to Thoughts on Daniel,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
