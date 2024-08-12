LeAnne French’s Newly Released “A Whale of a Tale or a Tail of a Whale” is a Delightfully Imaginative Children’s Story
“A Whale of a Tale or a Tail of a Whale” from Christian Faith Publishing author LeAnne French is a whimsical children’s book that explores themes of imagination, surprise, and the magic of unexpected discoveries through the charming tale of a little girl and a whale.
Winnemucca, NV, August 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “A Whale of a Tale or a Tail of a Whale”: a fun and lighthearted children’s narrative. “A Whale of a Tale or a Tail of a Whale” is the creation of published author, LeAnne French, who is of Basque heritage and has lived in Nevada her entire life. She has been married for fifty-one years, is a mother to a son and two daughters, and “Dah” to seven granddaughters and one great-granddaughter. Her greatest joy has always been and continues to be her family.
French shares, “Everything is not as it seems! Discover how the surprise of a whale in a little girl’s bedroom brightens her sunny morning.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, LeAnne French’s new book captivates readers with its playful narrative and endearing illustrations, making it a perfect addition to any child’s bookshelf.
Consumers can purchase “A Whale of a Tale or a Tail of a Whale” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Whale of a Tale or a Tail of a Whale,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
