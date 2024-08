LeAnne French’s Newly Released “A Whale of a Tale or a Tail of a Whale” is a Delightfully Imaginative Children’s Story

Winnemucca, NV, August 12, 2024 --( PR.com )-- “A Whale of a Tale or a Tail of a Whale”: a fun and lighthearted children’s narrative. “A Whale of a Tale or a Tail of a Whale” is the creation of published author, LeAnne French, who is of Basque heritage and has lived in Nevada her entire life. She has been married for fifty-one years, is a mother to a son and two daughters, and “Dah” to seven granddaughters and one great-granddaughter. Her greatest joy has always been and continues to be her family.French shares, “Everything is not as it seems! Discover how the surprise of a whale in a little girl’s bedroom brightens her sunny morning.”Published by Christian Faith Publishing, LeAnne French’s new book captivates readers with its playful narrative and endearing illustrations, making it a perfect addition to any child’s bookshelf.Consumers can purchase “A Whale of a Tale or a Tail of a Whale” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.For additional information or inquiries about “A Whale of a Tale or a Tail of a Whale,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.