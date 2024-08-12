J. M. K.’s Newly Released “Is It Real or Make-Believe” is an Engaging and Educational Exploration About Facts and Fiction
“Is It Real or Make-Believe” from Christian Faith Publishing author J. M. K. is an insightful children’s book that encourages critical thinking and curiosity about the world around us.
New York, NY, August 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Is It Real or Make-Believe”: a helpful resource for today’s ever changing digital landscape. “Is It Real or Make-Believe” is the creation of published author, J. M. K., and Terra Morris, the illustrator, who are mother and daughter. Both mother and daughter live and work in New Mexico. Joni is a retired teacher after working in the public school system for over thirty years. She has experienced the changes in education through the onset and continued use of cell phones and social media and decided to write this book. Terra Morris always had a passion for art. She had taken some courses in college even though her degree is in corporate communication from West Texas A&M. She has continued her interest in art through the illustrations for this book.
J. M. K. shares, “Most children are being raised in a very digital and somewhat artificial world. Artificial intelligence or AI is making its way into the home, school, and education through social media outlets on the internet. As young minds grow, they should learn to ask questions about the information they receive. Is it Real or Make-Believe looks at this with animals and habitats allowing teachable moments for parents and teachers. Young readers as well as listeners will be exposed to interesting animals and the world they live in while also being given the chance to ask the question and decide if the information is real or not. Look forward to some fun discussions as you read Is It Real or Make-Believe.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, J. M. K.’s new book enriches young minds with its engaging narrative and vibrant illustrations, fostering curiosity and critical thinking.
Consumers can purchase “Is It Real or Make-Believe” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Is It Real or Make-Believe,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
