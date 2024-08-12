Isabel Reyes’s Newly Released "Mildred’s Letters" is a Heartfelt and Inspiring Collection of Personal Letters
“Mildred’s Letters” from Christian Faith Publishing author Isabel Reyes is a touching and spiritually enriching book that unveils the profound letters written by a young girl to God, exploring themes of faith, divine guidance, and the power of dreams and visions.
Temescal Valley, CA, August 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Mildred’s Letters”: a moving and inspirational collection of letters revealing deep faith and divine communication. “Mildred’s Letters” is the creation of published author, Isabel Reyes, a retired nurse and dedicated wife.
Reyes shares, “My sister Mildred wrote letters from God to His earthly friends at age eleven. She also wrote letters to her beloved Christ. These letters have been hidden for fifty-five years.
“This is the story of how God has guided me to find my sister’s letters through dreams and visions. May God’s guidance and divine directions introduce this book to whomever reads it.
“Open your heart to God’s guidance.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Isabel Reyes’s new book presents a heartfelt narrative that encourages readers to seek and trust in God's guidance, offering a unique glimpse into the spiritual journey of a young girl and the miraculous ways these letters were rediscovered.
Consumers can purchase “Mildred’s Letters” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Mildred’s Letters,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
