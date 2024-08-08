Chris Pitts Releases New Single "Sun Gone Shine"
Memphis, TN, August 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Renowned musician Chris Pitts is thrilled to announce the release of his latest single, "Sun Gone Shine," a soulful blend of Blues and Gospel that promises to captivate listeners with its heartwarming melody and poignant lyrics.
"Sun Gone Shine" is a testament to Chris Pitts' incredible talent and versatility as an artist. The song seamlessly weaves together the raw emotion of Blues with the uplifting spirit of Gospel, creating a unique and powerful musical experience. From the first note to the last, "Sun Gone Shine" takes listeners on an emotional journey, with a melody that lingers in your mind and lyrics that touch your soul.
Chris Pitts has long been celebrated within Memphis, known for his ability to cross genres and connect with audiences on a deep level with hs talent. With "Sun Gone Shine," he continues to push the boundaries of his artistry, delivering a song that is both deeply personal and universally relatable.
Listeners can find "Sun Gone Shine" on all major music streaming platforms. To stay updated on Chris Pitts' latest news and releases, follow him on his official website and social media channels.
Experience the soulful blend of Blues and Gospel with Chris Pitts' "Sun Gone Shine" today. Let the beautiful melody and heartfelt lyrics capture your heart and lift your spirit.
Jessica Alston
516-288-4308
chrispittsblues.com
