Medicare Insurance Agents Need to Start AEP Marketing Now Recommends AAMSI Head
Los Angeles, CA, August 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Millions of seniors will wake up January 1 only to realize their 2025 Medicare plan coverage has changed and that it's too late to act.
That need not happen states Jesse Slome, director of the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance (AAMSI). "Next year will mark some of the most significant changes impacting Medicare plans," Slome notes. "It's a golden opportunity for agents seeking more Medicare insurance clientele to stand out in a world that typically fosters more confusion."
Slome noted some of the more significant changes that will impact millions of seniors in 2025. "A number of major insurers have already announced that they will exit the Medicare Advantage market in some rather significant markets," Slome shares. The Medicare insurance expert expects that others will make announcements as AEP draws nearer.
In addition, according to the Association, some 1.5 million Americans have prescription drug costs that exceed $2,000 annually. "Thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, these seniors might benefit from a new cap on out-of-pocket drug expenses," Slome explains. "However, others with Medicare prescription drug plans may see costs and co-payments for their plans increase."
Slome shared his advice on what insurance agents should do to better position themselves in advance of the upcoming Medicare Annual Enrollment Period.
"This is the year to get a jump on everyone else," Slome advises. "Telling seniors about the significant changes coming in 2025 will build your credibility. At the same time, focus on the fact that Medicare plans are local and that you are a local presence knowledgeable in what's available and taking place specifically in your town or region."
"Finally, offer to lock in early appointments, explaining that your calendar fills rapidly as AEP approaches," Slome recommends. "Maybe suggest that you hold open a limited number of appointments for seniors who are not currently clients. That sort of special positioning and a limited time offer can make someone act."
The Association has posted 2025 Medicare plan changes information on its website. To learn more go to https://medicaresupp.org/2025-medicare-plan-changes/.
Jesse Slome is director of the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance (AAMSI), a national organization that advocates for Medicare education. The organization makes available the #1 online directory accessed by consumers doing organic searches for local Medicare insurance agents. To learn more go to https://www.medicaresupp.org.
