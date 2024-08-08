Andree Ochoa Releases New Book Online Magic to Help Entrepreneurs Build Successful Online Presence

Online Magic by Andree Ochoa is a comprehensive guide for entrepreneurs and business owners to build a successful online presence. It offers strategies for website planning, content creation, SEO, social media, and advertising. With practical advice and real-world examples, it provides valuable insights for navigating the digital landscape. The printed version is available at www.andreeochoa.com and Amazon, and as an ebook on all app stores.