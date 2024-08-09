Pro-Cam Opens Las Vegas Branch, Expanding Rental Operation
Las Vegas, NV, August 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Pro-Cam Rentals, North America’s largest stabilized remote heads and camera cranes provider, has expanded rental operations with a new full-service branch in the heart of Las Vegas near Allegiant Stadium at 3380 West Hacienda Avenue, Suite 104, Las Vegas, NV 89118. The new Nevada shop warehouses a robust inventory of telescopic cranes, remote heads, mobile bases, drones, and other camera movement platforms to support the growing local broadcast and film industry. Pro-Cam has additional specialty equipment transferrable within only a few hours from the company’s Los Angeles global headquarters.
“Live broadcast directors and film cinematographers alike require the latest stabilized camera platform technology and feature improvements to push the visual limits with ease and efficiency,” said Brian Breithaupt, President of Pro-Cam Rentals. “This new office and the investments we are making in Nevada are because we want to be part of this exciting new chapter in Las Vegas’ next boom.”
Pro-Cam has a robust labor pool of operators and technicians throughout eight locations in the United States and Canada, offering producers peace of mind their shows are in good hands no matter where in the world they are shooting. The company is actively vetting, training, and expanding a local Las Vegas technical roster to reduce production crew travel costs.
About Pro-Cam
Pro-Cam Rentals, Inc. specializes in camera movement technologies, offering productions throughout the world the largest and most diverse inventory of remote heads, telescopic cranes, drones, mobile bases, and specialty cinema accessories from now eight full-service locations throughout the United States and Canada. The company carries equipment brands such as SuperTechnocrane, Scorpio, MovieBird, MotoCrane, Tech-Jib, Libra, Matrix, Mo-Sys, DJI, and Defy. The branch number is (702) 904-9010. procamrentals.com/las-vegas
