The Release of Amari The Series
Releasing the new series Amari on different platforms.
Memphis, TN, August 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Director Robert L Parker has a new TV Series under his company RIPP Entertainment Films releasing entitled, "Amari The Series" written by Andrea Parker. Season 1 series has 6 different episodes about a young guy name Amari starred by Joshua Farmer. In the story Amari life entangles with situations like him starting out as a rapper struggling with problems in his life with not having enough money to furnish the things in life he needs which turns him into the drug selling. Meanwhile selling drugs, he's dealing with all the women in his life also with a Cop's wife name Neisha starring Joanna Richmond. This starts a new segment in his life because he's caught up with her and her husband finding out they are together and tragic things began to happen. Later, he gets signed by a TP Recording which turns his life around but also hinders his life because he's rich but has to deal with the fact of shooting a cop and with the crooked cop Detective Scott starred by Power Huru.
Robert Parker
901-618-6357
www.rippentertainmentfilms.net
