Author Pauli Rose Libsohn’s New Book, "Penelope's New Bike," is a Delightful Story of Adventure and Lessons Learned, All Because of Her New Bike
Pauli Rose Libsohn has completed her new book “Penelope's New Bike,” a magical true-to-life tale that invites readers to join Penelope as she discovers valuable life lessons through the joy of her new bike.
Manhasett, NY, August 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Recent release “Penelope's New Bike,” from Page Publishing author Pauli Rose Libsohn, is an adorable tale that follows the adventures of Penelope, who, surprised by her parents with a two-wheel bike, learns important lessons about friendship and gestures of goodwill.
Libsohn shares, “When I was all of five years old, my parents surprised me with a brand-new two-wheel sparkling red Schwinn bicycle! Playing outside with my little friends, my mother and father called me into the kitchen. Dashing in, I SCREAMED when I saw my new bike! I couldn’t stop jumping. But, as I remember, my father was just as excited as myself, or even more so, since he couldn’t wait to teach me everything there was to know about a two-wheel bike! And, just as I have written, I practiced and practiced, and yes, I rode over a bump, tumbling onto the grass, and at a later date, rode right into a hole, with everyone coming to my rescue! … It ALL happened just as I have written, and it was JUST as much fun!”
Published by Page Publishing, Pauli Rose Libsohn’s enthralling tale captures the essence of childhood wonder and the special bond between a child and their bicycle, reminding readers of the magic of receiving a cherished gift and the unforgettable moments that follow. With its heartwarming narrative and vibrant illustrations, “Penelope's New Bike” is a celebration of childhood innocence, friendship, and the simple joys of exploration, offering timeless lessons wrapped in a delightful story.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Penelope's New Bike” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
