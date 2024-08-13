Author Ruth Leedy Carr’s New Book, "Polar Hole Light in Europe's Clouds," is a Thorough Exploration Surrounding the Truth Behind the Hollow Mars and Hollow Earth Theories
Recent release “Polar Hole Light in Europe's Clouds” from Page Publishing author Ruth Leedy Carr challenges conventional wisdom about Mars and Earth's polar regions, revealing hidden truths about hollow planets and covert scientific disclosures. With decades of research, Carr sheds light on mysterious polar phenomena, posing questions about planetary stability and potential cataclysmic shifts.
Preston, MD, August 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Ruth Leedy Carr, who specialized in writing science stories while studying journalism at Indiana University in addition to taking a second major in psychology, has completed her new book, “Polar Hole Light in Europe's Clouds”: a groundbreaking journey into the enigmatic realms of Mars and Earth's polar regions that unveils startling revelations that challenge established scientific narratives and expose hidden truths about the very nature of the planets.
“Strange-looking blobs of polar light on Mars were for decades identified by experts as polar ice caps without any supporting evidence,” writes Carr. “Photos of Mars were retouched and rotated to keep the viewer from noticing that the polar light-caps were on the nightside. Now NASA has detected that Mars has wet rocks near the poles, not vast fields of ice glowing in the dark.”
The author continues, “Who would seek to conceal a coming cataclysmic shift in polar openings, as well as the equatorial bulge, and why? Is Mars in danger of falling apart due to lack of support for its rotation? How could a cover-up of coming hollow planet disasters be carried out? Since Asimov and Sagan have managed to convey their insights to us, that cover-up must now fall.”
Published by Page Publishing, Ruth Leedy Carr’s engaging narrative promises to be a captivating read for both seasoned astronomers and curious enthusiasts alike. With its blend of scientific inquiry, historical analysis, and speculative exploration, “Polar Hole Light in Europe’s Clouds” invites readers to reconsider long-held assumptions about the cosmos and contemplate the profound mysteries that lie beyond our conventional understanding.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Polar Hole Light in Europe's Clouds” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“Strange-looking blobs of polar light on Mars were for decades identified by experts as polar ice caps without any supporting evidence,” writes Carr. “Photos of Mars were retouched and rotated to keep the viewer from noticing that the polar light-caps were on the nightside. Now NASA has detected that Mars has wet rocks near the poles, not vast fields of ice glowing in the dark.”
The author continues, “Who would seek to conceal a coming cataclysmic shift in polar openings, as well as the equatorial bulge, and why? Is Mars in danger of falling apart due to lack of support for its rotation? How could a cover-up of coming hollow planet disasters be carried out? Since Asimov and Sagan have managed to convey their insights to us, that cover-up must now fall.”
Published by Page Publishing, Ruth Leedy Carr’s engaging narrative promises to be a captivating read for both seasoned astronomers and curious enthusiasts alike. With its blend of scientific inquiry, historical analysis, and speculative exploration, “Polar Hole Light in Europe’s Clouds” invites readers to reconsider long-held assumptions about the cosmos and contemplate the profound mysteries that lie beyond our conventional understanding.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Polar Hole Light in Europe's Clouds” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories