Author Lor E. Lynn’s New Book, “The Sisters' Royal Dilemma: A Home Office Lord's Novel,” Follows Two Sisters as They Experience the Challenges of Romance and Their Duties

Recent release “The Sisters' Royal Dilemma: A Home Office Lord's Novel” from Page Publishing author Lor E. Lynn is a captivating tale of love, mystery, and aristocratic intrigue as sisters Lady Madeleine and Lady Olivia navigate the complexities of romance amidst a backdrop of secret societies and diplomatic missions.