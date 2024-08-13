Author Lor E. Lynn’s New Book, “The Sisters' Royal Dilemma: A Home Office Lord's Novel,” Follows Two Sisters as They Experience the Challenges of Romance and Their Duties
Recent release “The Sisters' Royal Dilemma: A Home Office Lord's Novel” from Page Publishing author Lor E. Lynn is a captivating tale of love, mystery, and aristocratic intrigue as sisters Lady Madeleine and Lady Olivia navigate the complexities of romance amidst a backdrop of secret societies and diplomatic missions.
New York, NY, August 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Lor E. Lynn, who resides in West Central Wisconsin with her husband of over thirty years as well as her animals, has completed her new book, “The Sisters' Royal Dilemma: A Home Office Lord's Novel”: a compelling romance set against the backdrop of Regency England that centers around sisters Lady Madeleine and Lady Olivia as they work to find their way through a complex web of love, duty, and mystery.
“The story follows sisters Lady Madeleine and Lady Olivia as they attempt to make their father’s country house party the very best for all guests and find love along the way,” writes Lynn. “One guest begets another, as a foreign dignitary is invited on behalf of the Queen. The two sisters have found their beaus, but which is whose?
“Lord Augustus Durant, Gus for short, also Viscount Pelham, is finally back in England after being off on his grand tour. He receives a note from an old schoolmate that sparks his interest as well as being somewhat cryptic. Only one way to find out the meaning behind it. Weeks later, he is invited to a house party put on by the Marquis of Worth; however, not long after arriving, Pelham is informed a friend from a foreign nation is in London, and he is being sent to retrieve him. Apparently, he is on a mission of his own, one that requires his presence at Worth Park. Once both men reach the sprawling country estate, Gus finds the rest of the original group from the Home Office. An impromptu meeting regarding the investigation of the Crowned Griffon Society offers nothing but an increasing list of possible aristocracy involved in the mysterious organization.
“What is next for our lords?”
Published by Page Publishing, Lor E. Lynn’s enthralling tale is the sixth installment in the author’s “Home Office Lord” series and offers readers a thrilling blend of romance and suspense. As alliances are tested and loyalties are questioned, Madeleine and Olivia will be forced to face a treacherous landscape where love and intrigue collide. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “The Sisters’ Royal Dilemma” is sure to captivate fans of historical romance and mystery, leaving them spellbound right up until the very end and leaving them eager for more.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase "The Sisters' Royal Dilemma: A Home Office Lord's Novel" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Categories