Author Gage Leeland Drozdowski’s New Book, "The Horseman’s First Journal," is a Collection of Poems Depicting Common Struggles, from Biblical Sin to Isolating Oneself

Recent release “The Horseman’s First Journal” from Page Publishing author Gage Leeland Drozdowski is a collection of poetry born of a life filled with tragedy, angry disposition, heartbreak, and, finally, redemption. Each poem stems from an emotional aspect of downfall yet ends on a motivational high note.