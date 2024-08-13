Author Gage Leeland Drozdowski’s New Book, "The Horseman’s First Journal," is a Collection of Poems Depicting Common Struggles, from Biblical Sin to Isolating Oneself
Recent release “The Horseman’s First Journal” from Page Publishing author Gage Leeland Drozdowski is a collection of poetry born of a life filled with tragedy, angry disposition, heartbreak, and, finally, redemption. Each poem stems from an emotional aspect of downfall yet ends on a motivational high note.
Waxahachie, TX, August 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Gage Leeland Drozdowski, whose passions include his faith, motorcycles, art, and the paranormal, has completed his new book, “The Horseman’s First Journal”: a collection of reflective and thoughtful poems that shed light on hardships and challenges that will be relatable to readers.
Author Gage Leeland Drozdowski’s collection includes poems such as, “Lust,” “Wrath,” “Resentment,” “Perception,” “Superstitions,” “Acceptance,” “True Love,” “Commitment,” “Superstitions II,” “Confrontation,” “Medication,” and many more.
Published by Page Publishing, Gage Leeland Drozdowski’s poignant work helps readers understand their own inner struggles.
Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase “The Horseman’s First Journal” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
