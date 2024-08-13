Author T. Bill McKnight’s New Book, “The Numbers,” is a Riveting Tale of Luck and Tragedy Centered Around the Lives of Three Individuals Whose Fates Become Intertwined
Recent release “The Numbers” from Page Publishing author T. Bill McKnight weaves a suspenseful narrative of chance encounters, life-altering decisions, and unforeseen tragedy. As characters John, Beth, and Tom navigate the twists of fate in Los Angeles, their lives intersect in unexpected ways, leading to a gripping tale of luck, loss, and the power of destiny.
Valencia, CA, August 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- T. Bill McKnight, who worked in news directing for over thirty-five years, has completed his new book, “The Numbers”: a gripping and captivating novel set against the backdrop of Los Angeles that follows the intertwined lives of three souls—John, Beth, and Tom—as they grapple with luck, fortune, and unforeseen tragedy.
After his grandmother handed him “To Kill a Mockingbird” at twelve years of age, author T. Bill McKnight developed a love of reading and a lifelong passion for writing. He became a director of news at three different television stations in Atlanta, San Francisco, and settled in at his last directing job at a local television station in Los Angeles for thirty-seven years. Along with the news, the author also directed numerous Academy Award pre-shows from the red carpet, American Music Awards, the Olympic Sports News in Sarajevo, Yugoslavia, and various other directing gigs.
“This book is about a young man named John who seems to always be down on his luck struggling to make ends meet, a young woman named Beth who wants to be a model, and her husband, Tom, who seems overqualified for any job he applies for,” writes McKnight.
“But on a rainy day in Los Angeles, John stops to help a young lady named Beth who was not familiar with the traffic woes in Los Angeles to reach her destination. Beth’s husband, Tom, was picking up a few things at the grocery store near their apartment. While he was paying for his groceries, he heard a reporter on the television at the market reporting on the lottery drawing that evening. The cashier asked him if he wanted to try his luck. Tom thought about it and then replied, ‘Yes, I think I’ll give it a try.’ Tom walked out of the store feeling lucky and decided to have a beer at Hurley’s Bar and Grille. The television there was on full blast, and the reporter was calling out the numbers.
“Tom looked at his numbers in disbelief and yelled out, ‘I think I have the winning numbers!’ Incredibly happy that he had somehow just won millions of dollars, he began running down the sidewalk and sprinted across the street to his old black classic Pontiac Trans Am. He looked again at his lottery ticket and called his wife. He listened to the phone as it began to ring. ‘Come on, Beth, answer your phone right now, honey.’ Tom listened to her phone message, and at the sound of the beep, he spoke. ‘Beth, call me immediately when you hear this message!’ Tom put his cell phone down and started up his Trans Am.
“A couple of minutes later, as Tom drove through the middle of the intersection with a green light, suddenly without any warning, there was a flash of light as his Trans Am was broadsided by a speeding car running through a red light at an incredibly high rate of speed, colliding with the Trans Am, trapping Tom inside and unconscious.”
Published by Page Publishing, T. Bill McKnight’s enthralling story was inspired by an actual event regarding incorrect lottery numbers that were read on air during the news. With its suspenseful plot, richly drawn characters, and poignant themes, “The Numbers” will leave readers on the edge of their seats with each turn of the page, leaving a lasting impression long after the thrilling conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “The Numbers” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
