Author T. Bill McKnight’s New Book, “The Numbers,” is a Riveting Tale of Luck and Tragedy Centered Around the Lives of Three Individuals Whose Fates Become Intertwined

Recent release “The Numbers” from Page Publishing author T. Bill McKnight weaves a suspenseful narrative of chance encounters, life-altering decisions, and unforeseen tragedy. As characters John, Beth, and Tom navigate the twists of fate in Los Angeles, their lives intersect in unexpected ways, leading to a gripping tale of luck, loss, and the power of destiny.