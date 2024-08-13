Author R.S. Ralston’s New Book, "From Darkness to Light," is an Inspiring and Poignant Novel of Faith, Redemption, and Triumph in the Face of Adversity

Recent release “From Darkness to Light” from Covenant Books author R.S. Ralston weaves a compelling narrative of a young woman’s journey from despair and abuse to rediscovering faith and hope. Set against the backdrop of relentless adversity, this story showcases the transformative power of belief and resilience in the face of seemingly insurmountable challenges.