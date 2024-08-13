Author R.S. Ralston’s New Book, "From Darkness to Light," is an Inspiring and Poignant Novel of Faith, Redemption, and Triumph in the Face of Adversity
Recent release “From Darkness to Light” from Covenant Books author R.S. Ralston weaves a compelling narrative of a young woman’s journey from despair and abuse to rediscovering faith and hope. Set against the backdrop of relentless adversity, this story showcases the transformative power of belief and resilience in the face of seemingly insurmountable challenges.
Sweetwater, TX, August 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- R.S. Ralston has completed her new book, “From Darkness to Light”: a spellbinding tale that delves into the life of Courtney, a young woman trapped in a cycle of abuse and despair whose journey towards redemption becomes a testament to the resilience of the human soul.
“Courtney’s story is a harrowing one,” writes Ralston. “Her life has been filled with abuse and pain, and she has been struggling to escape it for as long as she can remember. In her quest for survival, she finds herself losing her faith, which only adds to her struggles. Von, the person responsible for much of her suffering, tries to oppress her even more, causing her to lose her family and any remaining faith she has.
“Elizabeth, Courtney’s mother, fights tirelessly to save her daughter from the clutches of Von. However, Courtney begins to give up hope on herself, her life, and, most importantly, her faith in God. It appears all is lost, until a chance encounter changes everything. A preacher enters Courtney’s life and helps bring her back to God.
“Through the preacher’s guidance, Courtney rediscovers her faith and begins to see the light at the end of the tunnel. She realizes that even in the darkest moments, God is always with her, watching over her and guiding her toward a better future. With renewed faith, Courtney can find the strength to overcome her struggles and move forward toward a brighter tomorrow.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, R.S. Ralston’s new book explores the universal themes of resilience and the transformative power of faith, serving as a testament to the strength of the human spirit and the profound impact of believing in something greater than oneself. Engaging and character-driven, “From Darkness to Lightness” is a timely reminder that, even in one’s darkest moments, there is always a flicker of light waiting to guide one’s way back home.
Readers can purchase “From Darkness to Light” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“Courtney’s story is a harrowing one,” writes Ralston. “Her life has been filled with abuse and pain, and she has been struggling to escape it for as long as she can remember. In her quest for survival, she finds herself losing her faith, which only adds to her struggles. Von, the person responsible for much of her suffering, tries to oppress her even more, causing her to lose her family and any remaining faith she has.
“Elizabeth, Courtney’s mother, fights tirelessly to save her daughter from the clutches of Von. However, Courtney begins to give up hope on herself, her life, and, most importantly, her faith in God. It appears all is lost, until a chance encounter changes everything. A preacher enters Courtney’s life and helps bring her back to God.
“Through the preacher’s guidance, Courtney rediscovers her faith and begins to see the light at the end of the tunnel. She realizes that even in the darkest moments, God is always with her, watching over her and guiding her toward a better future. With renewed faith, Courtney can find the strength to overcome her struggles and move forward toward a brighter tomorrow.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, R.S. Ralston’s new book explores the universal themes of resilience and the transformative power of faith, serving as a testament to the strength of the human spirit and the profound impact of believing in something greater than oneself. Engaging and character-driven, “From Darkness to Lightness” is a timely reminder that, even in one’s darkest moments, there is always a flicker of light waiting to guide one’s way back home.
Readers can purchase “From Darkness to Light” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories