Philly's Teen Group, Penny Cupcake, Releases a New Single and Music Video
Nearly one year since their critically acclaimed debut, Penny Cupcake returns with a new single, "I Just Wanna be Like Me." It is a song about individuality and being yourself.
Philadelphia, PA, August 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Philly’s female R&B group Penny Cupcake, composed of teen singers who got their start while filming the PIFF and PUFA award-winning film “The Kingfish 2,” has released their second single titled “I Just Wanna Be Like Me” on the Kixx Records Label, an imprint of The Performance Lab No 33.
The group members Ayana Ferguson, Jordan Webber, and Noelle Smith were discovered during their starring roles in “The Kingfish 2,” a film produced by The Lab No 33 and Kixx Records. A scene in the film required the trio to pretend to be a singing group. For greater impact, Executive Producer Tab Edwards had the young ladies actually sing the song used in the scene. The song, “Don’t Forget,” went on to receive critical acclaim and a cover appearance on Urban Xpressions Newsmag.
As the group was formed specifically for that scene in the film, there was public demand for more music from the trio. To accommodate the interest, Tab rounded up the ladies, who were on summer break at the time, and they began working on the new song. Noelle Smith co-produced the Saint Martin-written song together with Tab Edwards.
Two music videos have also been produced to support the single; both videos are available on YouTube. The song is now available for streaming or purchase at all major outlets. The video and music can also be accessed through their website, PennyCupcake dot com.
