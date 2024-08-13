Author Jennifer Slagle’s New Book, "Animals Building Character," is a Series of Tales That Follows Three Animals on Adventures of Personal Growth and Self-Discovery

Recent release “Animals Building Character” from Covenant Books author Jennifer Slagle offers three delightful stories featuring an alligator, a bear, and a cricket on transformative journeys. Through a captivating rhyming scheme, young readers will enjoy following these animals as they embark on adventures, discover the true meaning of beauty, and find bravery within themselves.