Author Jennifer Slagle’s New Book, "Animals Building Character," is a Series of Tales That Follows Three Animals on Adventures of Personal Growth and Self-Discovery
Recent release “Animals Building Character” from Covenant Books author Jennifer Slagle offers three delightful stories featuring an alligator, a bear, and a cricket on transformative journeys. Through a captivating rhyming scheme, young readers will enjoy following these animals as they embark on adventures, discover the true meaning of beauty, and find bravery within themselves.
Northern Cambria, PA, August 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Jennifer Slagle, who enjoys spending time with her daughter, Ivy, creating new memories together and having fun, has completed her new book, “Animals Building Character”: an engaging collection of three separate stories that takes readers on whimsical adventures with an alligator, a bear, and a cricket, each discovering important life lessons along their journeys.
“This book includes three separate stories that follow the days of three different animals as they embark on their own journeys,” writes Slagle. “Read about how an alligator has what he considers an adventure of a lifetime, how a bear discovers the true meaning of one’s beauty, and finish up with how a scared cricket can find bravery within himself. With its cute rhyming scheme, everyone is sure to enjoy these stories as these animals undertake new experiences and opportunities to learn about themselves and others.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Jennifer Slagle’s new book is sure to captivate the hearts and imaginations of young readers, providing them with meaningful insights about themselves and others through these entertaining and educational stories.
Readers can purchase “Animals Building Character” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
