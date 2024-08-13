Author Sherry Mae Sturdivant’s New Book, "God Bless My Homeschool," is a Heartwarming and Engaging Tale Celebrating the Joys and Benefits of Homeschooling

Recent release “God Bless My Homeschool” from Covenant Books author Sherry Mae Sturdivant invites readers into the joyful world of homeschooling through the eyes of an enthusiastic young girl. Filled with vibrant field trips and outdoor adventures, this heartwarming story reveals the true reasons behind homeschooling and offers a special celebration for families embracing this educational journey.