Author Sherry Mae Sturdivant’s New Book, "God Bless My Homeschool," is a Heartwarming and Engaging Tale Celebrating the Joys and Benefits of Homeschooling
Recent release “God Bless My Homeschool” from Covenant Books author Sherry Mae Sturdivant invites readers into the joyful world of homeschooling through the eyes of an enthusiastic young girl. Filled with vibrant field trips and outdoor adventures, this heartwarming story reveals the true reasons behind homeschooling and offers a special celebration for families embracing this educational journey.
Star, NC, August 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Sherry Mae Sturdivant, who enjoys spending time with her family, fishing, gardening, and writing, has completed her new book, “God Bless My Homeschool”: a delightful celebration of homeschooling as experienced by an energetic and spirited young girl, showcasing the fun and meaningful moments that make this educational path unique and rewarding.
Born and raised in a small rural town in North Carolina, author Sherry Mae Sturdivant always finds herself busy with homeschooling her children and staying active in her church. When deciding to write her first book, she instantly thought of her children since they are a huge inspiration for everything she has done in her life. Longing to serve God through her writings, Sherry decided that writing good-quality Christian books is essential not only to her children but also to children and families all over the world.
“Learn all about homeschooling from an enthusiastic little girl who loves everything about being homeschooled,” writes Sherry. “From field trips to outside adventures, you’ll learn the real reason why she is homeschooled. This is a special story that every homeschooler will enjoy reading.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Sherry Mae Sturdivant’s new book brings to life the various adventures and daily joys of homeschooling, making it a cherished addition to any family’s library. Whether readers are current homeschoolers or exploring the possibility, this story offers a warm and relatable portrayal of the homeschooling experience.
Readers can purchase “God Bless My Homeschool” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Born and raised in a small rural town in North Carolina, author Sherry Mae Sturdivant always finds herself busy with homeschooling her children and staying active in her church. When deciding to write her first book, she instantly thought of her children since they are a huge inspiration for everything she has done in her life. Longing to serve God through her writings, Sherry decided that writing good-quality Christian books is essential not only to her children but also to children and families all over the world.
“Learn all about homeschooling from an enthusiastic little girl who loves everything about being homeschooled,” writes Sherry. “From field trips to outside adventures, you’ll learn the real reason why she is homeschooled. This is a special story that every homeschooler will enjoy reading.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Sherry Mae Sturdivant’s new book brings to life the various adventures and daily joys of homeschooling, making it a cherished addition to any family’s library. Whether readers are current homeschoolers or exploring the possibility, this story offers a warm and relatable portrayal of the homeschooling experience.
Readers can purchase “God Bless My Homeschool” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories