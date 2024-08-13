Author David L. Smith’s New Book, "Kingdom Collisions: Heaven and Earth Collide," Explores Supernatural Visions and Prophetic Revelations About the End Times
Recent release “Kingdom Collisions: Heaven and Earth Collide” from Covenant Books author David L. Smith offers a profound exploration of end-times prophecy and supernatural visions, providing a revelatory perspective on the collision of heaven’s kingdom with earthly realms to prepare readers for the ultimate revelation of Jesus Christ as King of kings.
Nacogdoches, TX, August 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- David L. Smith, a veteran of the US Air Force and a lifelong Christian, has completed his new book, “Kingdom Collisions: Heaven and Earth Collide”: a compelling and groundbreaking new work that delves into the mystical and prophetic dimensions of the end times, offering readers an unprecedented look into the divine visions revealed by Jesus Christ.
After graduating from high school, author David L. Smith enlisted in the US Air Force as a security specialist and began what became a lifelong pursuit into developing a relationship with the Holy Spirit. After his four-year enlistment in the military, David became active in Pentecostal / Charismatic nondenominational churches and has been serving in Christian churches, ministries, and fellowships for more than forty years. During this journey, the Holy Spirit began engaging together with David through dreams, visions, and through a lifestyle of partnering together with the Holy Spirit, in depth of relationship, and through extensive study of the Bible. David continues his journey of relationship with the Holy Spirit as he continues to seek the Lord for greater depths of revelation.
“‘Kingdom Collisions: Heaven and Earth Collide’ unveils the mysteries behind the current age and the coming age of Christ’s return!” writes Smith. “This book reveals the visions which Jesus Christ opened to (me) regarding the end-times, the coming of the Lord, the fullness of time, the abomination of desolation, the day of wrath, and the Day of the Lord!
“Read the supernatural visions unveiling the man with the eyes of fire and the white horse visions of heaven’s army! The kingdom of heaven is invading the physical realm of all creation, preparing the way for the revelation of Jesus Christ as King of kings and Lord of lords. (I give) the reader revelatory insight into the supernatural events of today as kingdom glory collides with the demonic kingdoms of the world. The greatest battle between good and evil has begun.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, David L. Smith’s new book invites readers to witness revelations about the current spiritual climate and the impending divine intervention, offering a compelling call to understand and prepare for the profound shifts occurring in both the physical and spiritual realms. Engaging and thought-provoking, “Kingdom Collisions: Heaven and Earth Collide” will equip audiences with revelatory insight into today’s supernatural events and the imminent collision of divine and demonic forces, as well as the grand revelation of Christ’s kingdom.
Readers can purchase “Kingdom Collisions: Heaven and Earth Collide” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
After graduating from high school, author David L. Smith enlisted in the US Air Force as a security specialist and began what became a lifelong pursuit into developing a relationship with the Holy Spirit. After his four-year enlistment in the military, David became active in Pentecostal / Charismatic nondenominational churches and has been serving in Christian churches, ministries, and fellowships for more than forty years. During this journey, the Holy Spirit began engaging together with David through dreams, visions, and through a lifestyle of partnering together with the Holy Spirit, in depth of relationship, and through extensive study of the Bible. David continues his journey of relationship with the Holy Spirit as he continues to seek the Lord for greater depths of revelation.
“‘Kingdom Collisions: Heaven and Earth Collide’ unveils the mysteries behind the current age and the coming age of Christ’s return!” writes Smith. “This book reveals the visions which Jesus Christ opened to (me) regarding the end-times, the coming of the Lord, the fullness of time, the abomination of desolation, the day of wrath, and the Day of the Lord!
“Read the supernatural visions unveiling the man with the eyes of fire and the white horse visions of heaven’s army! The kingdom of heaven is invading the physical realm of all creation, preparing the way for the revelation of Jesus Christ as King of kings and Lord of lords. (I give) the reader revelatory insight into the supernatural events of today as kingdom glory collides with the demonic kingdoms of the world. The greatest battle between good and evil has begun.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, David L. Smith’s new book invites readers to witness revelations about the current spiritual climate and the impending divine intervention, offering a compelling call to understand and prepare for the profound shifts occurring in both the physical and spiritual realms. Engaging and thought-provoking, “Kingdom Collisions: Heaven and Earth Collide” will equip audiences with revelatory insight into today’s supernatural events and the imminent collision of divine and demonic forces, as well as the grand revelation of Christ’s kingdom.
Readers can purchase “Kingdom Collisions: Heaven and Earth Collide” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories