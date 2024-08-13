Kathleen Whitham’s New Book, "Happy Valentine's Day Poem," Offers a Heartfelt Twist on a Classic Tradition, Encouraging Simple Acts of Love and Kindness
Hillsborough, NC, August 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Kathleen Whitham, the owner and chief chef of a pie- and pastry-making business in Hillsborough, North Carolina, has completed her most recent book, “Happy Valentine's Day Poem”: a delightful and innovative approach to celebrating Valentine’s Day that emphasizes the importance of heartfelt, yet simple expressions of love and appreciation.
A graduate of Indiana University with an MA in French from the University of North Carolina, author Kathleen Whitham is a retired French and Spanish teacher with over forty years of experience. However, she considers her role as mother of five sons and grandmother of eight to be the role of utmost importance in her life. Whitham has written a number of stories for her grandchildren over the past several years, and this poem was originally written as a Valentine’s Day gift for her grandchildren in 2022.
“This Valentine’s Day book is written as a poem based on the traditional ‘roses are red, violets are blue’ idea but with a bit of a twist,” writes Whitham. “Its message is that there are many people in your life—including family, friends, and others—to whom you might want to give a Valentine’s Day gift, but you don’t have to spend a lot to give a lot. The poem suggests a number of simple things you might do to accomplish this goal (to give significantly), mainly by being nice, helpful, loving, and considerate.”
Published by Fulton Books, Kathleen Whitham’s book expertly captures the spirit of Valentine’s Day in a way that is both accessible and meaningful, encouraging readers of all ages to embrace the holiday by being considerate and loving. With heartfelt prose and vibrant artwork to help bring Whitham’s poem to life, “Happy Valentine’s Day Poem” will reinforce the notion that true value lies in the sincerity of one’s actions while offering a refreshing reminder that love and kindness can be shown in the simplest of ways.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “Happy Valentine's Day Poem” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
