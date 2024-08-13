Darlene Singleton’s New Book, "Liam and the Mixed-Up Voices," is a Heartfelt Tale of a Little Angel Who Accidentally Gives a Group of Animals the Wrong Voices
New York, NY, August 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Darlene Singleton, a loving mother and grandmother who has dreamed of being a writer since childhood, has completed her most recent book, “Liam and the Mixed-Up Voices”: a charming story that centers around a young angel named Liam, who learns the importance of teamwork and patience after messing up his first heavenly task.
“Young angel Liam enthusiastically begins his first task in heaven but gets overly ambitious and tries to do it by himself instead of being patient and waiting for help from his mentor to get the job done correctly,” writes Singleton. “He learns a valuable lesson about teamwork and is able to correct the problem that was created when directions are followed as a team.”
Published by Fulton Books, Darlene Singleton’s book is a gentle reminder of the importance of patience, humility, and the joy of learning from one’s mistakes. With vibrant original artwork to help bring Singleton’s tale to life, “Liam and the Mixed-Up Voices” is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers from all walks of life, making it the perfect tool to encourage meaningful conversations about cooperation and resilience.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Liam and the Mixed-Up Voices” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
