Edward C. Knox’s New Book, "Karma's Deadly Kiss," is a Compelling Novel That Plunges Into the Depths of Betrayal, Redemption, and the Unforgiving Hand of Fate
Lithonia, GA, August 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Edward C. Knox, who was raised in Atlanta, Georgia, and holds a lifelong love of mystery, Sci-Fi, and the supernatural, has completed his most recent book, “Karma's Deadly Kiss”: a thrilling tale that takes readers on a roller-coaster ride through the murky world of a hole-in-the-wall club where secrets and vendettas collide with deadly consequences.
“A story of deceit and betrayal unfolds as an uptight club owner is targeted for murder because of his evil shortcomings,” writes Knox. “He soon ends up reaping what he sows, yet the drama around the hole-in-the-wall club ensues. Drama that eventually explodes to massive proportions. An evil entity quietly enters the club, then slowly but surely wreaks havoc on some of the unsuspecting employees. Alas, suspicion and blame erupted between them. Eventually, truths are revealed, and infinite doom was on the horizon.
“Finally escaping the aftermath of the debacle at the club, the few survivors make their way to start anew in another city. They try putting the horrid events behind them but find out soon enough that trouble has followed. It’s more drama, more mayhem, more mystery, and finally, they come to realize in the end it’s karma’s deadly kiss!”
Published by Fulton Books, Edward C. Knox’s book immerses readers in a world where secrets unravel and characters confront their darkest fears, aiming to challenge perceptions and explore the complexities of human relationships under duress. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Karma’s Deadly Kiss” weaves an unforgettable literary experience that is sure to keep readers on the edge of their seats with each turn of the page, right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Karma's Deadly Kiss” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“A story of deceit and betrayal unfolds as an uptight club owner is targeted for murder because of his evil shortcomings,” writes Knox. “He soon ends up reaping what he sows, yet the drama around the hole-in-the-wall club ensues. Drama that eventually explodes to massive proportions. An evil entity quietly enters the club, then slowly but surely wreaks havoc on some of the unsuspecting employees. Alas, suspicion and blame erupted between them. Eventually, truths are revealed, and infinite doom was on the horizon.
“Finally escaping the aftermath of the debacle at the club, the few survivors make their way to start anew in another city. They try putting the horrid events behind them but find out soon enough that trouble has followed. It’s more drama, more mayhem, more mystery, and finally, they come to realize in the end it’s karma’s deadly kiss!”
Published by Fulton Books, Edward C. Knox’s book immerses readers in a world where secrets unravel and characters confront their darkest fears, aiming to challenge perceptions and explore the complexities of human relationships under duress. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Karma’s Deadly Kiss” weaves an unforgettable literary experience that is sure to keep readers on the edge of their seats with each turn of the page, right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Karma's Deadly Kiss” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories