Liathain O’Maoldomhnaigh’s Newly Released "Stepping Stones to Heaven" is a Soul-Stirring Collection of Devotional Poetry That Strives to Awaken One’s Heart Spiritually
“Stepping Stones to Heaven” from Christian Faith Publishing author Liathain O’Maoldomhnaigh is a heartfelt collection of poetic meditations exploring themes of faith and hope. The book describes the miracles of nature and presents compassionate reflections on all the beauty found in God’s creations in our world.
New York, NY, August 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Stepping Stones to Heaven,” a thoughtful resource for spiritual rejuvenation, is the creation of published author, Liathain O’Maoldomhnaigh.
O'Maoldomhnaigh shares, “May this book bring you closer to GOD then the day before. Remember, tomorrow’s hope is the eternal blessing he anoints your precious soul with ~ as his everlasting promise of love for you.
“Take heart, my beloved children, for I am with you always””
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Liathain O’Maoldomhnaigh’s new book offers readers a series of heartfelt poems that aim to inspire and uplift, drawing you nearer to God's grace and eternal promise.
Consumers can purchase “Stepping Stones to Heaven” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Stepping Stones to Heaven,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
