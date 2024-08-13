Liathain O’Maoldomhnaigh’s Newly Released "Stepping Stones to Heaven" is a Soul-Stirring Collection of Devotional Poetry That Strives to Awaken One’s Heart Spiritually

“Stepping Stones to Heaven” from Christian Faith Publishing author Liathain O’Maoldomhnaigh is a heartfelt collection of poetic meditations exploring themes of faith and hope. The book describes the miracles of nature and presents compassionate reflections on all the beauty found in God’s creations in our world.