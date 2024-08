Liathain O’Maoldomhnaigh’s Newly Released "Stepping Stones to Heaven" is a Soul-Stirring Collection of Devotional Poetry That Strives to Awaken One’s Heart Spiritually

New York, NY, August 13, 2024 --( PR.com )-- “Stepping Stones to Heaven,” a thoughtful resource for spiritual rejuvenation, is the creation of published author, Liathain O’Maoldomhnaigh.O'Maoldomhnaigh shares, “May this book bring you closer to GOD then the day before. Remember, tomorrow’s hope is the eternal blessing he anoints your precious soul with ~ as his everlasting promise of love for you.“Take heart, my beloved children, for I am with you always””Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Liathain O’Maoldomhnaigh’s new book offers readers a series of heartfelt poems that aim to inspire and uplift, drawing you nearer to God's grace and eternal promise.Consumers can purchase “Stepping Stones to Heaven” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.For additional information or inquiries about “Stepping Stones to Heaven,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.