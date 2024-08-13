Daphne E. Hagigal’s Newly Released “From the Heart: Crochet with love” is a Charming and Inspirational Craft Guide

“From the Heart: Crochet with love” from Christian Faith Publishing author Daphne E. Hagigal is a delightful and heartfelt crochet guide that combines practical instructions with inspirational reflections, highlighting the joy and love that come from creating handmade treasures.