Daphne E. Hagigal’s Newly Released “From the Heart: Crochet with love” is a Charming and Inspirational Craft Guide
“From the Heart: Crochet with love” from Christian Faith Publishing author Daphne E. Hagigal is a delightful and heartfelt crochet guide that combines practical instructions with inspirational reflections, highlighting the joy and love that come from creating handmade treasures.
Newburgh, NY, August 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “From the Heart: Crochet with love”: a helpful resource for both new and established crafters. “From the Heart: Crochet with love” is the creation of published author, Daphne E. Hagigal, a loving mother and grandmother and a respected community elder. Formerly known as Daphne O’Connor, she was honored with the Guinness World Records in 2007 (the S quilt is eighty-one feet by thirty-eight feet) in which it only took her two years to finish.
Hagigal shares, “My love of crocheting was taught to me at the age of twenty. Two small girl neighbors of my friend that I often visited inspired me to learn. They said they would teach me. I simply needed a crochet needle and a stein of yarn for them to teach me, and so I did.
“First, I learned how to do a chain link with the whole stein of yarn; from there, we moved on to granny squares. I practiced and perfected my crochet stitching. Years later, I grew tired of doing that same old empty granny square.
“One day, while making a square, it dawned on me that I could see an E. I knew I could make a pattern to look like an E, and if I can make an S, a J, and a U, I’d have the letters to spell Jesus.
“For thirty-eight years, I have been crocheting letters and numbers.
“All through faith and my gifts, I was able to write this book to help others learn.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Daphne E. Hagigal’s new book provides readers with not only detailed crochet patterns but also inspirational stories and reflections that showcase the beauty and spirituality of this timeless craft.
Consumers can purchase “From the Heart: Crochet with love” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “From the Heart: Crochet with love,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
