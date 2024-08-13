Lisa Myus’s Newly Released "Tommy Learns How Planes Fly" is an Engaging and Educational Children’s Book
“Tommy Learns How Planes Fly” from Christian Faith Publishing author Lisa Myus is a delightful and informative story that explains the principles of flight in an accessible and engaging way for children.
Oxford, MI, August 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Tommy Learns How Planes Fly”: is a charming and illuminating tale that makes the principles of flight easy and fun for children to understand. “Tommy Learns How Planes Fly” is the creation of published author, Lisa Myus, a dedicated wife and mother who enjoys learning about how things work.
Myus shares, “Tommy Learns How Planes Fly is a story about a young boy who is very curious about how planes fly. He is asking his Mother to explain to him exactly how they do. She then goes on to describe how planes fly in four easy steps that both children and adults will enjoy and learn from. It is an educational story, yet brings with it the excitement and enthusiasm only children can bring. Tommy Learns How Planes Fly makes flying come to life so that you feel like you are actually on that plane in the pictures.
“This book is a must-have for any parent, teacher, or caregiver who wants to teach a child how planes fly. It captures the imagination of the reader and brings to life the excitement of flying in a plane and meeting a real pilot someday. It depicts how flying in a plane doesn’t have to be scary because you can trust that the four forces enabling planes to fly are keeping you safe, putting children and adults alike at ease for those who might be afraid of flying.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lisa Myus’s new book combines engaging storytelling with educational content, making complex concepts simple and enjoyable for young readers.
Consumers can purchase “Tommy Learns How Planes Fly” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Tommy Learns How Planes Fly,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
