Cherri Clements’s Newly Released "Let’s Go Ridin" is an Engaging and Heartwarming Adventure for Young Readers
“Let’s Go Ridin” from Christian Faith Publishing author Cherri Clements is an enchanting nonfiction tale that celebrates the special bond between a grandmother and her granddaughter through delightful adventures.
Schoolcraft, MI, August 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Let’s Go Ridin”: a warmhearted celebration of family connections. “Let’s Go Ridin” is the creation of published author, Cherri Clements, a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother who resides in rural Michigan.
Clements shares, “This is a true story written by me, Nona Cherri. I am writing this story to preserve the wonderful memories that I have thus far created with my beautiful granddaughter, Olivia Grace. The title comes from the song I made up to sing to Olivia when we are cruising around on our golf cart. I truly hope you have moments to create these kinds of memories with your own children or grandchildren. Thank you.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Cherri Clements’s new book invites young readers and families to experience the joy of bonding and adventure through the eyes of a loving grandmother and her granddaughter.
Consumers can purchase “Let’s Go Ridin” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Let’s Go Ridin,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
