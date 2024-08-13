Berl Harrell’s Newly Released “IN THE IMAGE OF GOD (OR NOT): The Legal Rights of God, Man, and Satan And the Logic Behind Them” is a Thought-Provoking Analysis
“IN THE IMAGE OF GOD (OR NOT): The Legal Rights of God, Man, and Satan And the Logic Behind Them” from Christian Faith Publishing author Berl Harrell is a compelling exploration of the spiritual and legal dynamics between God, Man, and Satan, offering deep insights into theological questions and the logic underpinning them.
Conway, AR, August 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “IN THE IMAGE OF GOD (OR NOT): The Legal Rights of God, Man, and Satan And the Logic Behind Them,” a profound and thought-provoking analysis of spiritual dynamics, is the creation of published author, Berl Harrell.
Harrell shares:
“What happens to us when we die, in detail?
“Why is it that Fallen Angels cannot be saved?
“Why did God create Mankind in the first place?
“Why are we unlike God in many ways since we are created in His image?
“Why did God allow Satan to tempt Adam and Eve, knowing it would cause such devastation?
“'In the Image of God (Or Not)' addresses and answers these questions. But more than just giving answers, 'In the Image of God (Or Not)' unlocks and explores the reasons why God, Man, and Satan do the things they do and do not do the things we think they should do. This book clears up questions we have about the world we live in, how we came to be the way we are, and the ongoing spiritual battles we deal with every day. This book researches and illuminates the rationality why God is the way He is, why Satan hates Mankind, and why Mankind is in the middle of a constant battle between these two otherworldly beings, while adding some spiritual, down-to-earth logic of why along the way.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Berl Harrell’s new book delves into the intricate relationships and legal rights of divine and infernal beings, providing readers with a richer understanding of spiritual warfare and human existence.
Consumers can purchase “IN THE IMAGE OF GOD (OR NOT): The Legal Rights of God, Man, and Satan And the Logic Behind Them” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “IN THE IMAGE OF GOD (OR NOT): The Legal Rights of God, Man, and Satan And the Logic Behind Them,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
