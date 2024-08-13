Bud Page’s Newly Released “Stories of God’s Blessings: The amazing life of Bud and Paulette Page” is an Inspiring Testament of Faith and Providence

“Stories of God’s Blessings: The amazing life of Bud and Paulette Page” from Christian Faith Publishing author Bud Page is a heartfelt memoir that chronicles the incredible journey and divine blessings experienced by the author and his wife, Paulette, showcasing themes of faith, guidance, and gratitude.