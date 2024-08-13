Bud Page’s Newly Released “Stories of God’s Blessings: The amazing life of Bud and Paulette Page” is an Inspiring Testament of Faith and Providence
“Stories of God’s Blessings: The amazing life of Bud and Paulette Page” from Christian Faith Publishing author Bud Page is a heartfelt memoir that chronicles the incredible journey and divine blessings experienced by the author and his wife, Paulette, showcasing themes of faith, guidance, and gratitude.
Tyler, TX, August 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Stories of God’s Blessings: The amazing life of Bud and Paulette Page,” an inspiring testament of faith and providence, is the creation of published author, Bud Page.
Page shares, “I met my wife, Paulette, at a single’s Bible Study held in the basement of a missionary organization where she was employed as the secretary of a vice president of that organization. We were married in March of 1975. Shortly after we married, we moved from Indianapolis to Fort Wayne, Indiana. There, I attended Fort Wayne Bible College.
“I had been in sales for sixteen years but never felt like it was what I wanted to do all my life. We left Ft. Wayne in 1982 and moved to Tyler, Texas, to start an auto interior restoration business. Along with that business, we raised many kinds of animals for fun and profit.
“We have lived in Tyler for the last thirty-seven years. We believe God led us to Texas and has blessed us in ways that seem almost miraculous. This book tells the story of how God has given us a life far beyond what we could ever have imagined. We have truly been blessed.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Bud Page’s new book offers readers an intimate look into the Pages' life journey, filled with faith-driven decisions, miraculous blessings, and an enduring trust in God's plan.
Consumers can purchase “Stories of God’s Blessings: The amazing life of Bud and Paulette Page” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Stories of God’s Blessings: The amazing life of Bud and Paulette Page,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
