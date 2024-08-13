Scarlett’s Newly Released "Justice" is a Thought-Provoking Journey of Purpose and Redemption
“Justice” from Christian Faith Publishing author Scarlett is a compelling narrative exploring the deeper purpose behind life's trials, following the journey of a woman who transforms her struggles into a path toward fulfillment and justice.
New York, NY, August 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Justice”: a gripping tale that delves into the significance of life’s challenges and the pursuit of purpose. “Justice” is the creation of published author, Scarlett, a Christian author with four published books. Scarlett is a Navy veteran with a master’s in psychology. Scarlett is currently working toward becoming a licensed counselor.
Scarlett shares, “Justice is a book about the everyday happenings of life. More importantly, this book addresses the purpose of the everyday happenings of life. This book is written under the belief that everything happens with a purpose. The protagonist in this book, Amy Mitchell is wrongfully institutionalized. This incident leads Amy, who begins her career as an actress, to find a different career as her life continues. Amy realized her life would never have reached the place it was supposed to reach without the former problems.
“This book is written with the idea that the purpose of any event should be looked for. As Amy’s life continues, positively or negatively, she begins to see the direction her life is meant to go in. Along the way, Amy finds a supportive group of friends who encourage her. These friends influence Amy to pursue her potential and her purpose. Along the way, Amy becomes a United States Marine. Joining the marines is a catalyst for Amy to realize her purpose in life. Amy discovers crimes that have been covered up. The discovery of these crimes leads Amy a step closer to the discovery of her true purpose. Amy determinedly faces the difficulties in her life with confidence and positivity. This book is written to encourage others to learn to face their difficulties with hope, positivity, and enthusiasm.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Scarlett’s new book offers a powerful exploration of how adversity can reveal one’s true purpose and lead to profound personal growth.
Consumers can purchase “Justice” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Justice,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Scarlett shares, “Justice is a book about the everyday happenings of life. More importantly, this book addresses the purpose of the everyday happenings of life. This book is written under the belief that everything happens with a purpose. The protagonist in this book, Amy Mitchell is wrongfully institutionalized. This incident leads Amy, who begins her career as an actress, to find a different career as her life continues. Amy realized her life would never have reached the place it was supposed to reach without the former problems.
“This book is written with the idea that the purpose of any event should be looked for. As Amy’s life continues, positively or negatively, she begins to see the direction her life is meant to go in. Along the way, Amy finds a supportive group of friends who encourage her. These friends influence Amy to pursue her potential and her purpose. Along the way, Amy becomes a United States Marine. Joining the marines is a catalyst for Amy to realize her purpose in life. Amy discovers crimes that have been covered up. The discovery of these crimes leads Amy a step closer to the discovery of her true purpose. Amy determinedly faces the difficulties in her life with confidence and positivity. This book is written to encourage others to learn to face their difficulties with hope, positivity, and enthusiasm.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Scarlett’s new book offers a powerful exploration of how adversity can reveal one’s true purpose and lead to profound personal growth.
Consumers can purchase “Justice” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Justice,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories