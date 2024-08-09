Rustic Pathways Nominated for Best Tour Operator and Best Adventure Tour Operator at the International Travel Awards
Rustic Pathways is excited to announce its nominations for Best Tour Operator and Best Adventure Tour Operator at the International Travel Awards, which honor excellence in the travel industry. These prestigious awards recognize Rustic Pathways’ commitment to delivering exceptional, transformative travel experiences for students, emphasizing safety, cultural immersion, and positive impact.
Mentor, OH, August 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Rustic Pathways is honored to be nominated for both Best Tour Operator and Best Adventure Tour Operator at the International Travel Awards (https://internationaltravelawards.org/). The International Travel Awards recognize excellence in the travel industry across various categories, including hotels, resorts, tour operators, travel agencies, and airlines. The aim of the awards is to promote quality and innovation, enhancing global standards and customer experiences in the travel sector.
The International Travel Awards recognize Rustic Pathways’s commitment to providing transformative travel experiences for students, prioritizing safety, cultural immersion, and positive impact. The group acknowledges Rustic Pathways’s efforts to set the highest standards in student travel, reflecting our dedication to quality, innovation, and the overall excellence of our programs.
“We are thrilled to be recognized by the International Travel Awards,” said Kayla Anzalone, Director of Marketing of Rustic Pathways. “These nominations highlight our team's hard work and dedication to delivering outstanding adventure and travel experiences to our clients.”
Rustic Pathways’ nomination for Best Tour Operator and Best Adventure Tour Operator underscores its position as a leading provider of educational and adventure travel programs. The company’s unique offerings and commitment to sustainable and responsible travel have set it apart in the industry.
Supporters of Rustic Pathways are encouraged to participate in the voting process and can vote using the following link: https://internationaltravelawards.org/vote?unid=ITA24US19768
About Rustic Pathways: Founded in the outback of Australia in 1983, Rustic Pathways is a student travel brand renowned for creativity, innovation and adventure. Through purposeful design, Rustic Pathways creates culturally-immersive programs for students ages 12 to 22. Rustic Pathways’s programs develop globally-minded self-aware students to identify their interests and passions, gain confidence, grow as individuals, and create positive impact at a local and global level. Learn more at rusticpathways.com.
About the International Travel Awards: The International Travel Awards recognize and reward excellence across all sectors of the travel, tourism, and hospitality industry. Organized by Golden Tree Awards, an ISO Certified Award Management Company based in Dubai, UAE, these awards celebrate the highest standards of quality and service. For more information about the International Travel Awards, please visit internationaltravelawards.org.
The International Travel Awards recognize Rustic Pathways’s commitment to providing transformative travel experiences for students, prioritizing safety, cultural immersion, and positive impact. The group acknowledges Rustic Pathways’s efforts to set the highest standards in student travel, reflecting our dedication to quality, innovation, and the overall excellence of our programs.
“We are thrilled to be recognized by the International Travel Awards,” said Kayla Anzalone, Director of Marketing of Rustic Pathways. “These nominations highlight our team's hard work and dedication to delivering outstanding adventure and travel experiences to our clients.”
Rustic Pathways’ nomination for Best Tour Operator and Best Adventure Tour Operator underscores its position as a leading provider of educational and adventure travel programs. The company’s unique offerings and commitment to sustainable and responsible travel have set it apart in the industry.
Supporters of Rustic Pathways are encouraged to participate in the voting process and can vote using the following link: https://internationaltravelawards.org/vote?unid=ITA24US19768
About Rustic Pathways: Founded in the outback of Australia in 1983, Rustic Pathways is a student travel brand renowned for creativity, innovation and adventure. Through purposeful design, Rustic Pathways creates culturally-immersive programs for students ages 12 to 22. Rustic Pathways’s programs develop globally-minded self-aware students to identify their interests and passions, gain confidence, grow as individuals, and create positive impact at a local and global level. Learn more at rusticpathways.com.
About the International Travel Awards: The International Travel Awards recognize and reward excellence across all sectors of the travel, tourism, and hospitality industry. Organized by Golden Tree Awards, an ISO Certified Award Management Company based in Dubai, UAE, these awards celebrate the highest standards of quality and service. For more information about the International Travel Awards, please visit internationaltravelawards.org.
Contact
Rustic PathwaysContact
Kayla Anzalone
440-975-9691
https://rusticpathways.com
Kayla Anzalone
440-975-9691
https://rusticpathways.com
Categories