Kyna Bryn’s Newly Released "Healed Not Broken: Based on a True Story" is an Inspiring Testament to Redemption and Faith
“Healed Not Broken: Based on a True Story” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kyna Bryn is a powerful narrative that chronicles Zara Banks’ transformative journey from pain and hardship to healing and purpose through faith in God.
New York, NY, August 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Healed Not Broken: Based on a True Story”: a compelling and uplifting story of overcoming adversity through divine intervention. “Healed Not Broken: Based on a True Story” is the creation of published author, Kyna Bryn, a mother, author, ordained minister, speaker, and follower of Jesus Christ.
Kyna Bryn shares, “Zara Banks struggled for years to find her purpose in life. After asking and seeking God to give her direction on how to overcome the tragedies and challenges she faced, Zara began to truly surrender everything to the King of kings. Forgiving those who had abused her, asking forgiveness, and repenting from her own sins, Zara began to realize what freedom really felt like. For a long time, Zara questioned why God would allow so much to happen to her, not fully understanding there is a real enemy who comes to kill, steal, and destroy.
“After a massive encounter with Holy Spirit in January of 2018, Zara was undeniably forever changed. She was instantly delivered from lifelong addictions, abuse, and wrong believing. Soon came a whirlwind of events, followed by miracles, signs, and wonders; those around Zara also saw what following Jesus Christ could do to a life that was once lost. From being blessed with a quarter-million-dollar home, paid in full, to miraculous healings, Zara began living a life straight out of the book of Acts. Realizing the same Holy Spirit that raised Jesus from the grave now lived inside of her, Zara never looked back. Her heart was completely surrendered to the Lord, and her life was no longer her own. As blessings continued to pour down on Zara, her humility became the very force that allowed her to touch and influence so many others.
“What the enemy intended to use to destroy Zara became the very strength the Lord used to bring her to life. Zara was once Broken Not Shattered, but when she surrendered everything to the Creator of the Universe, she became HEALED NOT BROKEN!
“'The story of Zara continues to amaze me. Her life shows beautifully how God can and wants to use the broken. The way God grew Zara and held her hand through all the challenges she faced is an encouragement to all of us. This story is proof that to know God is to spend time with Him and seek Him. Zara is an inspiration that God truly does go after His one.' - Anja Blatter”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kyna Bryn’s new book is a heartfelt account of resilience, showcasing the profound impact of faith and surrender in the face of life's trials, encouraging readers to embrace their own healing journey.
Consumers can purchase “Healed Not Broken: Based on a True Story” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Healed Not Broken: Based on a True Story,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
