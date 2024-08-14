Matthew Auguiste’s Newly Released "Betraying Betrayal" is a Profound Exploration of Betrayal and Redemption
“Betraying Betrayal” from Christian Faith Publishing author Matthew Auguiste is a compelling exploration of the complexities of betrayal and the path to overcoming it. Auguiste delves deep into the heart of betrayal, addressing questions that many shy away from, and offers hope and guidance for those grappling with its sting.
New York, NY, August 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Betraying Betrayal”: a thoughtful discussion that invites readers to move from victimhood to victory over betrayal. “Betraying Betrayal” is the creation of published author, Matthew Auguiste, a proud alumnus of Christ For The Nations Institute in Dallas, Texas, and hails from the nature island of Dominica where he has been serving in full-time ministry for over twenty-five years. His title as general youth director of the Pentecostal Assemblies of the West Indies for seven consecutive years has allowed him to travel extensively to host conferences and to empower individuals to live overcoming lives. Matthew attributes his success to spending time with his beautiful wife, Liz, and five amazing children.
Auguiste shares, “This book is carefully written. It is a classic on exposing the kiss of betrayal. No stone is left unturned as Matthew explores profound concepts and answers questions many are afraid to ask, forbidden questions as 'Who is my betrayer? How does one identify a betrayer? Am I a betrayer? What are the heart-wrenching questions of betrayal? How should one cope with the sting of betrayal?'
“From the president to the pauper, from the pastor to the member, this book is related in a manner that we all can identify. Betraying Betrayal transcends the borders of hypocrisy, posturing, and speciousness. It brings to light the dark realities of being betrayed. Having felt the pangs of betrayal himself, Matthew offers hope on how to move from being a victim to becoming the victor who eventually betrays betrayal.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Matthew Auguiste’s new book draws from personal experience and extensive ministry. Auguiste’s work is a beacon of hope for those grappling with the pain of betrayal, offering practical guidance and spiritual wisdom for overcoming its grip and emerging victorious.
Consumers can purchase “Betraying Betrayal” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Betraying Betrayal,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
