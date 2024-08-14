C. K. Latern’s Newly Released "Angels Unawares" is a Riveting Spiritual Adventure
“Angels Unawares” from Christian Faith Publishing author C. K. Latern is a compelling narrative that explores divine intervention, spiritual warfare, and the profound impact of angelic encounters on a small town.
New York, NY, August 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Angels Unawares,” a supernatural journey of divine encounters, is the creation of published author, C. K. Latern.
Latern shares, “Be not forgetful to entertain strangers:
for thereby some have entertained angels unawares.
—Hebrews 13:2 (KJV)
“God has selected an angel, Da-Ved, to deliver an extraordinary day of blessing to a small town in North America. There are only two stipulations—Da-Ved must not reveal his identity, and he must complete his mission within twenty-four hours.
“On Christmas Day and in disguise, Da-Ved enters the targeted community to intermingle with the inhabitants and to bestow miracles on whomever he will.
“Lucifer is well-aware of God’s intentions and has ordered his demons to obstruct Da-Ved’s progress as he makes his way through the countryside. When Lucifer summons his soldiers to do battle, spiritual warfare spills into Earth’s atmosphere, and the surrounding mountains and valleys light up with eerie illuminations.
“What will be the outcome of this visitation? And has God another purpose behind this demonstration of His love and power? More importantly, is this veiled warfare going on today?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, C. K. Latern’s new book immerses readers in a supernatural narrative that challenges perceptions of divine presence and spiritual battles.
Consumers can purchase “Angels Unawares” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Angels Unawares,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
