Leona Towner’s Newly Released “23 and On TV: How to be a MMJ Day-to-Day” is an Insightful Guide for Aspiring Journalists
“23 and On TV: How to be a MMJ Day-to-Day” from Christian Faith Publishing author Leona Towner is an informative and practical handbook for budding multimedia journalists, offering detailed insights into the day-to-day responsibilities and challenges of the profession.
Oak Lawn, IL, August 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “23 and On TV: How to be a MMJ Day-to-Day”: an honest look into the realities of journalism. “23 and On TV: How to be a MMJ Day-to-Day” is the creation of published author, Leona Towner, who attended Tennessee State University and obtained her BA in mass communications with an emphasis on journalism before traveling to Washington, DC, and attending American University’s accelerated broadcast journalism master’s degree program. Now at twenty-five, she is an assignment editor at a Nexstar News startup in Chicago, Illinois, always looking for new ways to encourage eager young storytellers to enter the field of fact-based summarized storytelling.
Towner shares, “23 and on TV is a book about how to do the job of a multimedia journalist post-2020.
“Most books about journalism are about how to get a job, and this one is literally about how to do it. Step-by-step 23 and on TV takes you through a day in the life of a multimedia journalist by dedicating each chapter to a daily task. Each task will share with you information on how to complete it successfully, with tips and stories narrating how the author navigated them.
“The age is noted in the title to emphasize the perspective from which it was written. There are many things you learn in school and then many more as you attempt to apply that knowledge to the school of life.
“Whether you are young in the field or young in your career, this book is a great read to gain insight into what your local reporter may go through to try to bring the most accurate information to their audience.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Leona Towner’s new book provides a realistic and engaging look at the everyday life of a multimedia journalist, making it a valuable resource for those new to the field or looking to deepen their understanding of the profession.
Consumers can purchase “23 and On TV: How to be a MMJ Day-to-Day” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “23 and On TV: How to be a MMJ Day-to-Day,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Towner shares, “23 and on TV is a book about how to do the job of a multimedia journalist post-2020.
“Most books about journalism are about how to get a job, and this one is literally about how to do it. Step-by-step 23 and on TV takes you through a day in the life of a multimedia journalist by dedicating each chapter to a daily task. Each task will share with you information on how to complete it successfully, with tips and stories narrating how the author navigated them.
“The age is noted in the title to emphasize the perspective from which it was written. There are many things you learn in school and then many more as you attempt to apply that knowledge to the school of life.
“Whether you are young in the field or young in your career, this book is a great read to gain insight into what your local reporter may go through to try to bring the most accurate information to their audience.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Leona Towner’s new book provides a realistic and engaging look at the everyday life of a multimedia journalist, making it a valuable resource for those new to the field or looking to deepen their understanding of the profession.
Consumers can purchase “23 and On TV: How to be a MMJ Day-to-Day” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “23 and On TV: How to be a MMJ Day-to-Day,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories