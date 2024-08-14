Leona Towner’s Newly Released “23 and On TV: How to be a MMJ Day-to-Day” is an Insightful Guide for Aspiring Journalists

“23 and On TV: How to be a MMJ Day-to-Day” from Christian Faith Publishing author Leona Towner is an informative and practical handbook for budding multimedia journalists, offering detailed insights into the day-to-day responsibilities and challenges of the profession.