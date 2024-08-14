Saba B. Hailemariam’s Newly Released “A Visit to My Grandparents” is a Heartwarming Tale of Discovery and Connection
“A Visit to My Grandparents” from Christian Faith Publishing author Saba B. Hailemariam is a touching story about a city boy who unexpectedly finds joy and wisdom during a visit to his grandparents in the countryside. Through their guidance, he discovers the beauty of simple living and the warmth of familial bonds.
Woodbridge, VA, August 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “A Visit to My Grandparents,” a touching celebration of family connection, is the creation of published author, Saba B. Hailemariam.
Hailemariam shares, “A city boy visits his grandparents in the countryside. He did not expect to have a good stay there. But with his grandparents, he discovers many interesting things to enjoy and learn from.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Saba B. Hailemariam’s new book beautifully captures the transformative power of familial love and the joy of learning from one’s roots.
Consumers can purchase “A Visit to My Grandparents” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Visit to My Grandparents,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Hailemariam shares, “A city boy visits his grandparents in the countryside. He did not expect to have a good stay there. But with his grandparents, he discovers many interesting things to enjoy and learn from.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Saba B. Hailemariam’s new book beautifully captures the transformative power of familial love and the joy of learning from one’s roots.
Consumers can purchase “A Visit to My Grandparents” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Visit to My Grandparents,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories