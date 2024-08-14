Saba B. Hailemariam’s Newly Released “A Visit to My Grandparents” is a Heartwarming Tale of Discovery and Connection

“A Visit to My Grandparents” from Christian Faith Publishing author Saba B. Hailemariam is a touching story about a city boy who unexpectedly finds joy and wisdom during a visit to his grandparents in the countryside. Through their guidance, he discovers the beauty of simple living and the warmth of familial bonds.