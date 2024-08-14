Randy Collins’s Newly Released "Growing Old Gracefully in the Lord" is an Inspiring Reflection on the Importance of Trusting in God Through All Stages
“Growing Old Gracefully in the Lord” from Christian Faith Publishing author Randy Collins is an inspiring exploration of aging with faith, highlighting the spiritual and personal growth that can accompany the later stages of life.
Zionsville, IN, August 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Growing Old Gracefully in the Lord”: a heartfelt and insightful guide on embracing aging through faith. “Growing Old Gracefully in the Lord” is the creation of published author, Randy Collins, who was born in Central Indiana. After college, he worked for IBM Corporation for twenty-nine years and then small business consulting for fifteen years. He and his late wife had three children, five grandchildren, and several great-grandchildren. He enjoys family life and retirement with his second wife, whom he married in 2002. After living in South Carolina for fifteen years, they currently reside in a senior living community in Zionsville, Indiana.
Collins shares, “This is a story about our personal journey when faced with a life-altering health diagnosis and the changes that were necessary when assistance from others was required. Facing the reality of our own mortality and life’s brevity led to a series of Bible studies for the residents in our new home in a senior living community. The class served as a launching pad for exploring aging in a much broader context and the associated health issues that follow as we reach old age and the zenith of our life. Through faith, we learned that God has a purpose for each one of us even though we may be frail and feeble. This book demonstrates how growing old gracefully as God desires in Jesus Christ will bring bountiful blessings as we await with hope and anticipation the promises He has given us in His Word.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Randy Collins’s new book is an encouraging resource for anyone seeking to navigate the challenges and joys of aging with a strong foundation in faith, offering wisdom and hope for the future.
Consumers can purchase “Growing Old Gracefully in the Lord” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Growing Old Gracefully in the Lord,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
