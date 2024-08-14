Glenn Cannon’s New Book, “Moments in Time: A collection of amusing tales from a life less ordinary,” Explores Hilarious and Remarkable Moments from the Author’s Life
Burien, WA, August 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Glenn Cannon, a musician and entertainer currently living in Seattle, Washington, has completed his most recent book, “Moments in Time: A collection of amusing tales from a life less ordinary”: a compelling memoir filled with laughter, reflection, and heartfelt anecdotes that promises to entertain and uplift readers from all walks of life.
“An ordinary life, an extraordinary life—who’s to say really?” writes Cannon. “You don’t know me. I don’t know you, but I do know we all have our stories to tell. Over the course of my life, from youth into adulthood, countless remarkable and hilarious things have happened to me. This book is only going to be the tip of that proverbial iceberg.
“I invite you to join me on ten short adventures, all of which are intended to bring a smile to your face. Whether you find yourself in slack-jawed disbelief or laughing out loud while you read, we’ll be in this mess together.”
Published by Fulton Books, Glenn Cannon’s book is a captivating read for anyone seeking light-hearted entertainment and a touch of nostalgia. Each tale is a testament to the joy found in life’s unexpected moments and the resilience of the human spirit, promising an unforgettable literary experience.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Moments in Time: A collection of amusing tales from a life less ordinary” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
