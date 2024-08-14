Linda Yvonne Vandermade’s New Book, "Maui Musicale," Takes Readers on an Inspiring Journey as a Band Works to Support Their Community After a Devastating Wildfire
Maui, HI, August 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Linda Yvonne Vandermade, a loving grandmother who graduated from Sonoma State University with a BA in English and a secondary teaching credential, has completed her most recent book, “Maui Musicale”: a heartwarming tale centered around a group of friends who put together a band and perform in order to raise money to help others after a fire breaks out in a nearby city.
“On the island of Maui, in the area of Kula, live several characters who are animals native to the Hawaiian islands,” writes Vandermade. “They join up with other animal friends who represent other parts of the world and begin a musical band called Maui Musicale and start practicing together. One day a catastrophic fire destroys the city of Lahaina on their island, and the band decides to hold benefit concerts to provide financial aid to the fire victims.”
Published by Fulton Books, Linda Yvonne Vandermade’s tale is inspired by the author’s desire to write a book of her own, as well as her love of reading children’s stories to her grandsons and the recent fires in Maui. Through vibrant illustrations and a diverse cast of characters, “Maui Musicale” is sure to captivate readers with a story that is as uplifting as it is poignant, leaving a lasting impression of hope and unity.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Maui Musicale” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“On the island of Maui, in the area of Kula, live several characters who are animals native to the Hawaiian islands,” writes Vandermade. “They join up with other animal friends who represent other parts of the world and begin a musical band called Maui Musicale and start practicing together. One day a catastrophic fire destroys the city of Lahaina on their island, and the band decides to hold benefit concerts to provide financial aid to the fire victims.”
Published by Fulton Books, Linda Yvonne Vandermade’s tale is inspired by the author’s desire to write a book of her own, as well as her love of reading children’s stories to her grandsons and the recent fires in Maui. Through vibrant illustrations and a diverse cast of characters, “Maui Musicale” is sure to captivate readers with a story that is as uplifting as it is poignant, leaving a lasting impression of hope and unity.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Maui Musicale” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories