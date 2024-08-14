Authors Ethan Swearingen and Ryder Mote’s New Book, "Scary Harry," is a Heartfelt New Children’s Book That Teaches the Power of Kindness and Acceptance
Recent release “Scary Harry” from Covenant Books authors Ethan Swearingen and Ryder Mote is a compelling tale that follows a hairy boy who is made fun of for all his hair and shunned by others. Desperate to fit in, Harry makes a drastic decision he soon regrets, realizing that his hair is what made him unique and special.
Pride, LA, August 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Ethan Swearingen and Ryder Mote, who were born and raised in the swamps of Louisiana, have completed their new book, “Scary Harry”: a captivating story of a boy who is shunned for his appearance and decides to change himself for the world, discovering an important lesson on acceptance in the process.
“Harry is just like any other boy, but because of his appearance, he is shunned and rejected by society. Harry goes on a quest to fix himself for the world, but maybe it’s really the world that needs fixing,” writes the author.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Ethan Swearingen and Ryder Mote’s new book originally began as a final project for their English class, but after receiving overwhelming love and support, they decided to share it with the world. With colorful artwork and a valuable life lesson on kindness and accepting others, “Scary Harry” is sure to capture the hearts and minds of young readers with its positive and heartfelt message.
Readers can purchase “Scary Harry” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
