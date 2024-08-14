Authors Ethan Swearingen and Ryder Mote’s New Book, "Scary Harry," is a Heartfelt New Children’s Book That Teaches the Power of Kindness and Acceptance

Recent release “Scary Harry” from Covenant Books authors Ethan Swearingen and Ryder Mote is a compelling tale that follows a hairy boy who is made fun of for all his hair and shunned by others. Desperate to fit in, Harry makes a drastic decision he soon regrets, realizing that his hair is what made him unique and special.