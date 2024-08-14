Author Alicia Stewart’s New Book, "Living Like Jesus: For Kids," Offers a Fun and Engaging Way for Young Readers to Apply Jesus’s Teachings to Their Daily Lives
Recent release “Living Like Jesus: For Kids” from Covenant Books author Alicia Stewart is an inspiring tale designed to help children understand and embody the teachings of Jesus. Featuring pre-reading Bible studies, thought-provoking questions, and practical real-life applications, Stewart’s book provides a comprehensive approach to learning about Jesus’s love, grace, and mercy.
Mineola, TX, August 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Alicia Stewart, a wife and a mother to five childcen who lives on a small farm in East Texas and enjoys being in nature, has completed her new book, “Living Like Jesus: For Kids”: a faith-based tale aimed at introducing young readers to the life and teachings of Jesus, providing them with the tools and insights needed to live in His example.
A graduate of Southern Methodist University, author Alicia Stewart holds an undergraduate degree in psychology and later attended Texas Wesleyan University where she received her master’s degree in professional counseling. Currently, the author teaches English language arts and reading to junior high students at the public school where she lives. Alicia has a passion to lead and teach kids, and she believes that being a teacher gives her the opportunity to show them who Jesus is.
“‘Living Like Jesus’ is a book for children to learn who Jesus is and how we are supposed to be like Him,” writes Alicia. “Each chapter starts with a pre-reading Bible study and questions and ends with a real-life application of the story. Each story is geared toward a child’s life experience where they learn lessons about how they grew to learn to be like Jesus. This book is an amazing way for parents and their children to come together and learn about Jesus’s love, grace, and mercy. It also gives children the tools and opportunity to grow into the person God wants them to be.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Alicia Stewart’s new book is designed to foster a deeper understanding of Christian values and encourage personal growth, serving as a valuable resource for families looking to explore faith together and for educators seeking to incorporate spiritual lessons into their teaching. With vibrant artwork to help bring Alicia’s tale to life, “Living Like Jesus: For Kids” is perfect for family reading, providing both children and parents a meaningful way to explore faith together and encourages kids to grow into the individuals God intends them to be.
Readers can purchase “Living Like Jesus: For Kids” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
