Author Alicia Stewart’s New Book, "Living Like Jesus: For Kids," Offers a Fun and Engaging Way for Young Readers to Apply Jesus’s Teachings to Their Daily Lives

Recent release “Living Like Jesus: For Kids” from Covenant Books author Alicia Stewart is an inspiring tale designed to help children understand and embody the teachings of Jesus. Featuring pre-reading Bible studies, thought-provoking questions, and practical real-life applications, Stewart’s book provides a comprehensive approach to learning about Jesus’s love, grace, and mercy.